How to Watch the Chiefs vs. Broncos 'Monday Night Football' Game Online for Free Tonight

The “Monday Night Football” game tonight is a classic division rivalry: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Broncos is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, and if you are interested in the “Monday Night Football” betting odds, the undefeated (3-0) Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites to beat the 2-1 Broncos. Like all other “Monday Night Football” games during the 2018 NFL season, tonight’s Chiefs vs. Broncos game is being broadcast on ESPN.

To watch “Monday Night Football” on TV, simply locate ESPN and tune in. To do so, of course, you’ll have to be a subscriber to a satellite, cable TV, or other package that includes ESPN.

If you don’t have cable, there are still ways to watch “Monday Night Football” on TV or live stream the Chiefs vs. Broncos game tonight for free. Here are all the details.

How to Live Stream the Chiefs vs. Broncos Game for Free

If you’re content to live stream NFL games on your phone, simply download the latest version of either the NFL App and the Yahoo Sports app. Both will let you you watch the following games online: You can live stream NFL games being broadcast locally on Fox and CBS on Sunday afternoons, and you can live stream nationally televised primetime games, including ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” and Fox and the NFL Network’s “Thursday Night Football.”

The apps are free to download, and you can live stream “Monday Night Football” and all of the games highlighted above for free throughout the 2018 NFL season. Note, however, that the apps cannot be used for live streaming to connected TVs or any screens larger than your phone.

If you want to watch NFL games online for free on a TV or larger screen, read below.

How to Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online for Free

As we’ve reported in previous stories on how to watch “Monday Night Football,” one way to watch NFL game online for free is by way of a free trial of a streaming TV service. Streaming TV services such as Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, and YouTube TV all have packages that include ESPN, and they all have free trial periods lasting five to seven days for new subscribers.

To watch the Chiefs-Broncos game online for free then, you could register as a new subscriber and live stream the game tonight on a laptop, tablet, TV, or any other preferred screen.

The free trial will allow you to watch ESPN online for free tonight, and give you a few more days to test out the service before you are charged. If you don’t want to become a paying subscriber, you must remember to cancel before the trial period ends. If you don’t cancel in time, you’ll be charged the first month of the service. Packages start at $25 to $45 per month.

