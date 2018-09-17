'Monday Night Football': How to Watch the Seahawks vs. Bears Game Online for Free Tonight

Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season features the Seattle Seahawks vs. the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”

Like all “Monday Night Football” matchups, the Seahawks-Bears game is being broadcast on TV by ESPN. But it is possible to watch tonight even if you don’t have cable TV. The 2018 season brought with it new options for live streaming NFL games for free on smartphones. Streaming TV services such as Hulu Live and Sling TV have packages that include ESPN as well.

Here are all the game details and all the options to watch “Monday Night Football” for free.

What Time Does “Monday Night Football” Start?

Kickoff for the “Monday Night Football” Seahawks-Bears game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, on ESPN. The Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks both lost their first games of the season, and both will be looking to snag their first victories of 2018.

The game is being played at Soldier Field in Chicago, and the Bears are 3.5-point favorites to win. Among the other Seahawks-Bears betting odds, the over-under is set at about 43 points by most sports books.

How to Live Stream the Seahawks-Bears Game for Free

The 2018 season marks the first time that football fans can live stream NFL games for free on their phones, without any special subscription package, via the Yahoo Sports app or the NFL App

You can’t live stream every NFL game, however. Once you have the newest version of one of the apps downloaded, you can watch NFL games aired by on your local broadcast networks, as well as nationally broadcast games, including NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” and Fox and the NFL Network’s “Thursday Night Football.” These app live streams are available to watch on smartphones, and cannot be viewed on TV.

As we’ve reported before, some fans have complained that the new apps’ live streaming capabilities have been glitchy thus far in the season. Also, because you’re generally restricted to watching on a tiny smartphone screen, watching the game online via the Yahoo Sports or NFL App is hardly the optimal viewing experience.

If you don’t have cable and find it too frustrated to stream “Monday Night Football” on a phone, consider subscribing to a streaming TV service (explained below).

How to Watch “Monday Night Football” Online on TV — for Free

The streaming TV services Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, and YouTube TV all have packages that include ESPN. They also all offer free trial periods of five to seven days for new subscribers. So it’s possible to use them to watch “Monday Night Football” tonight for free on any device of your choosing — including a connected TV.

Just be sure to cancel the service before the free trial period expires, assuming you do not want to become a paid subscriber. If you don’t cancel in time, you’ll be charged the full monthly rate — which starts at around $25 to $45 depending on the provider and package you choose.

Note that not all streaming TV services come with ESPN. For example, the sports-focused streaming service Fubo TV comes with access to many NFL broadcasts including local Sunday games on Fox and CBS, as well as “Sunday Night Football” and “Thursday Night Football,” but its packages do not come with ESPN. In other words, you can’t use Fubo TV to watch “Monday Night Football.”

We’ve included affiliate links into this article. Click here to learn what those are.