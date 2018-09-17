How to Watch the 2018 Emmys Online for Free Tonight

Tonight is the year’s biggest night for TV awards: The 70th Primetime Emmys is set to broadcast on Monday, September 17.

Netflix made history by receiving the most Emmy nominations overall in 2018: The streaming giant was honored with a total of 112 nominations, including 13 for the Netflix original show “The Crown,” and 12 apiece for “Stranger Things” and “Godless.”

Until 2018, HBO had received the most Emmy nominations for 17 consecutive years. The premium TV service came in second place this year with a total of 108 nominations. The monster hit HBO show “Game of Thrones” received 22 Emmy nominations in 2018, the most of any show this year.

Here’s how to watch the 2018 Emmys tonight — on TV or online — for free, even if you don’t have cable.

What Channel Are the Emmys On?

The Emmys — whose proper title is the Emmy Award Show — are being broadcast on NBC, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, September 17. The show takes place at the Microsoft Theater at LA Live in Los Angeles, and it is being hosted by “Saturday Night Live” stars Colin Jost and Michael Che.

To watch the Emmys on TV, simply find your local NBC station and tune in. If you do not have satellite or cable TV, you can still watch the Emmys for free with the assistance of a digital antenna. You can buy one for about $25, and it will work similarly to the old-fashion “rabbit ears” antennas in that it will allow you to watch unlimited free TV from over-the-air broadcast networks like NBC, ABC, Fox, and PBS.

Note that access to these free broadcast TV channels can vary greatly based on where you live in the country, and the capability of the antenna you use. The FCC offers a guide to find out what TV channels you can watch for free. Just enter your address and you’ll find out what channels are available via a digital antenna.

How to Watch the Emmys Online for Free

NBC is live streaming the Emmys for free at NBC.com, but to watch you must log in with a pay TV subscriber account. The NBC App has free live streams of most NBC content including the 2018 Emmys, but using this service also requires you to log in with your cable or other pay TV account info.

Many streaming TV services will also let you watch the Emmys online, and they all come with free trial periods for new subscribers. If you sign up today, you can live stream the Emmys for free on any connected device, and then test out the service further over the course of five to seven days while the free trial is offered.

In most of the country, streaming services such as Hulu Live, Fubo TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, and YouTube TV include broadcast channels such as NBC with their basic packages. Check to see what channels are included in your area before subscribing. And remember to cancel the service before the free trial period expires, or you’ll be charged the full monthly rate — starting at roughly $25 to $45, depending on the service.

How to Watch the Emmys Red Carpet Shows

Before signing up with a streaming TV service to watch the Emmys, you might want to check and see if the package comes with E! The entertainment-focused channel is broadcasting live from the Emmys red carpet from 4:30 p.m. until the main show starts at 8 p.m. on NBC. Check it out if you want to watch celebrity interviews and see what all the stars are wearing as they arrive for the 2018 Emmys.

Alternately, there will be coverage of all the 2018 Emmy Award Show fashion on the red carpet provided by People TV. You can live stream People’s “Red Carpet” content for free via the People TV app, or in a browser on a computer. A simulcast of People’s broadcast is also available live on Twitter at @People.

For even more coverage, you can live stream what’s happening backstage during the main broadcast at Emmys.com.

We’ve included affiliate links into this article. Click here to learn what those are.