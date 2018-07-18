All the Places You Can Get Free Hot Dogs Today for National Hot Dog Day 2018

Happy National Hot Dog Day 2018!

Yep, you read that right. Today is National Hot Dog Day. It’s celebrated on a Wednesday in the middle of July each year, and National Hot Dog Day 2018 falls on July 18.

The obvious way to celebrate the big holiday is … eating hot dogs. And restaurants and convenience stores like Wienerschnitzel, Philly Pretzel Factory, and 7-Eleven are joining in the festivities with National Hot Dog Day deals — including free hot dogs.

Here are the best promotions for National Hot Dog Day 2018.

Download the Dog Haus app and you’ll get a free hot dog on July 18 for National Hot Dog Day 2018.

Download the myPilot rewards app and you’ll get an offer for a free hot dog on Wednesday.

Hot dogs are $0.99 each at Hwy 55 for National Hot Dog Day 2018.

The Wienerschnitzel deal for National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday, July 18, is five chili dogs for $5. Bring a friend.

The first 100 customers at Philly Pretzel Factory locations on National Hot Dog Day get a free pretzel dog. After the freebies are handed out, pretzel dogs cost $1 each all day on Wednesday, July 18.

All day on National Hot Dog Day 2018, 7-Eleven Big Bite hot dogs are $1 each. They normally cost about $2 each, though prices vary by location.