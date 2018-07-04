All the Places Where You Can Get Free Food and Other Deals on July 4th

Happy July 4th! It’s Independence Day 2018, and a handful of restaurant chains want to help make your holiday celebrations a little more affordable — so they’re giving out free food.

The special July 4th freebies this year include deals on pizza, bagel sandwiches, pulled pork subs, and more, from restaurants like Quiznos and Hungry Howie’s Pizza. Here’s where you can get free food for Independence Day 2018.

Show proof of local residence—perhaps with a driver’s license or even a library card—and from now through July 6 you’ll get a free item from Einstein Bros.’s “Flavors Across America” menu when you purchase one at regular price. The options include cheesy mac bagels and green chile egg white sandwiches.

The Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao has a special family deal for July 4th: Mention the promotion “FOGO4TH” when making a reservation, and you’ll get a free children’s lunch or dinner with the purchase of an adult meal on July 4.

Buy a one-topping large pizza at Hungry Howie’s on July 4th, and you can get an additional one-topping medium for just $.04.

Now through July 8, members of the Quiznos Toasty Points loyalty program get a free BBQ Pulled Pork sub with the purchase of one at regular price. The special buy one, get one free deal for Fourth of July week will appear in the Toasty Points app.

From 11 a.m. to closing on July 4th, 2018, Mimi’s Café customers get a free funnel cake. The offer is for dine-in only customers, and all you have to do to get the July 4th freebie is say “free funnel cake” when ordering.

Kids meals are only $1.99 each with the purchase of an adult entrée at Red Robin every Wednesday throughout the summer, including Wednesday, July 4.