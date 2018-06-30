How to Watch the 2018 World Cup Games Today Online for Free, Including France vs. Argentina
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after he scores the opening goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup match between Nigeria and Argentina on June 26, 2018 in Russia.
Ian MacNicol—Getty Images
By Brad Tuttle
6:00 AM EDT

The field of 32 teams in the World Cup 2018 in Russia has been cut in half, and the World Cup round of 16 games start on Saturday, June 30.

Germany, the reigning World Cup champion and a favorite to repeat and grab the title again, has been eliminated after a lackluster performance. But soccer powerhouses Brazil and France are very much alive, as are Argentina and Portugal, thanks to their mega-superstar players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In fact, the 2018 World Cup games today feature both of those soccer stars in two exciting matchups: France vs. Argentina and Uruguay vs. Portugal.

When is the France vs. Argentina game scheduled to start? If you want to know when France and Argentina play, and how to watch the World Cup 2018 for free on TV, or how to live stream France vs. Argentina and other games for free, you can check out our comprehensive how to watch the World Cup guide, or just scroll down for the key details.

What Channel Is the World Cup 2018 France vs. Argentina Game On?

Both World Cup games today — Argentina vs. France and Portugal vs. Uruguay — are being broadcast in English on Fox, and in Spanish on Telemundo.

Here’s the schedule for round of 16 World Cup 2018 games today, and in the days ahead:

World Cup Games Saturday, June 30

• France vs. Argentina, 10 a.m. ET, on Fox and Telemundo
• Uruguay vs. Portugal, 2 p.m. ET, on Fox and Telemundo

World Cup Games Sunday, July 1

• Spain vs. Russia, 10 a.m. ET, on Fox and Telemundo
• Croatia vs. Denmark, 2 p.m. ET, on Fox and Telemundo

World Cup Games Monday, July 2

• Brazil vs. Mexico, 10 a.m. ET, on Fox and Telemundo
• Belgium vs. Japan, 2 p.m. ET, on Fox and Telemundo

World Cup Games Tuesday, July 3

• Sweden vs. Switzerland, 10 a.m. ET, on FS1 and Telemundo
• Colombia vs. England, 2 p.m. ET, on Fox and Telemundo

If you have satellite or cable TV, simply find your local Fox station to watch World Cup games in English, or Telemundo if you want to watch the Spanish broadcast.

Even if you don’t have a pay TV package, you can still watch the World Cup games today for free. All you need is a digital antenna, which can cost under $30 and provides free, over-the-air broadcasts of networks like ABC and Fox. You can also watch Spanish broadcasts of the 2018 World Cup on Telemundo for free in most of the country with a digital antenna.

How to Live Stream Argentina vs. France Online for Free in the World Cup 2018

As we detailed in our previous story on how to watch the World Cup 2018 for free, it is indeed possible to live stream World Cup games without necessary paying a monthly bill—for cable or a streaming service.

Here’s the gist:

Every World Cup game can be streamed in English with the Fox Sports Go app. There is no charge for downloading and watching via the app, but you must log in with an appropriate pay TV provider account to get access.

To get the Spanish broadcasts, you can stream World Cup games in any browser at TelemundoDeportes.com, or with the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo or NBC Sports apps. Up until June 25, you could stream World Cup games live for free on Telemundo in a browser, without any log-in. Now, however, you must log in online with a pay TV account to live stream the World Cup that way.

Most live-streaming TV services will also let you watch the World Cup online. Services including Hulu Live, Fubo TV, DirecTV Now, Playstation Vue, Sling TV, and YouTube TV all have packages available with some or all of the channels broadcasting 2018 World Cup matches.

Each of these services has a free trial period, allowing you to watch at no charge for roughly one week. Just remember to cancel the service if you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, which will cost $20 and up.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 72% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the latest updates and smartest advice from the editors of MONEY
SUBSCRIBE