Red Robin Is Giving Away Free Burgers to Teachers Today

To celebrate everything school workers do for students and families, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews will give them a free Tavern Double burger on Tuesday, June 5.

The free burgers deal, timed as the end of the school year is just about here, is not just for teachers, but anyone who works for or with a school. All you have to do to get a free Red Robin burger is show valid school ID when ordering on Tuesday. No purchase is required.

ID must show that you work for a school, as a teacher, counselor, administrator, school bus driver, or other educational professor employed by any level of school, from nursery school up through high school and even college. Retired teachers can get free double burgers as well, with ID.

The Red Robin teacher deal on Tuesday is good for any of the chain’s signature Tavern Double burgers, with options like the Cowboy Ranch Tavern Double and the Smoky Jack Tavern Double. (The normal menu price for these burgers is $6.99.) Even better: Red Robin’s free burger deal for teachers and school workers all come with bottomless steak fries too.

For those unfamiliar with Red Robin, it was named one of the best casual dining restaurant chains in America according to the renowned gourmet aficionados at MONEY magazine (a.k.a. our staff). There are well over 500 Red Robin locations nationwide.