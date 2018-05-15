You Can Get Free White Castle Sliders Today — With No Strings Attached

Tuesday, May 15, is National Slider Day—a made-up holiday created by White Castle to celebrate its signature tiny burgers. And yes, that means you can get free White Castle sliders today.

For National Slider Day 2018, White Castle is giving away a free slider and small drink to each customer. You can choose nearly any kind of free White Castle slider you want, but no doubles or waffle sliders—they’re excluded.

White Castle posted the deal last night in a message on Twitter, stating that every customer can get a free slider and drink on Tuesday with any purchase.

However, the link with the coupon for a free slider and free small drink does not list any specific requirement for making a purchase to get your White Castle freebies. The official White Castle press release doesn’t mention any purchase requirement either. So it looks like you can get a free White Castle slider and small drink today with no strings attached.

White Castle also says that it is selling White Castle scented candles for $10, with proceeds going to Autism Speaks. Finally, White Castle fans who are on the email subscriber list for the fast food chain will find a coupon in their in-boxes today good for $1 off any four-pack or larger of frozen White Castle sliders at the supermarket.

So you can celebrate National Slider Day with White Castle deals no matter where you are today.