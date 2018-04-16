Here’s How Much Beyoncé Is Getting Paid for Coachella

Beyoncé broke the internet this weekend with her elaborate and historic headline performance at Coachella, which came complete with a surprise Destiny’s Child reunion, repeated homages to black history and even may or may not have changed her nails mid-set.

And while some fans are still piecing their Beychella-blown minds back together, others are wondering just how much music festival organizers paid the “Crazy in Love” singer for the viral show.

The answer? Likely more than $3 million.

Coachella didn’t return MONEY’s request for details on Beyoncé’s compensation, but organizers have previously hinted at the high fees they pay to land famous performers. Rolling Stone reported in 2014 that festivals often pay headliners “up to $4 million.” The New Yorker got even more specific in a 2017 profile of Coachella cofounder Paul Tollett, writing that posters revealing that year’s lineup showed “the headliners for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: Radiohead, Beyoncé, and Kendrick Lamar, respectively, each of whom would receive between three and four million dollars for playing.” Beyoncé later dropped out due to her pregnancy with twins, rescheduling instead for this year.

If those fees seem high, remember that Coachella itself is a huge moneymaker — it brought in $94 million in 2016, according to Billboard — and that Beyoncé was recently named 2017’s highest-paid woman in the music industry, having earned $105 million last year. Her 2016 “Formation” tour made about $256 million over 49 stops, averaging out to about $5.2 million a night.

Bey is already putting her Coachella cash to good use: On Monday, she announced that she’s donating $100,000 to four historically black colleges and universities. The singer is scheduled to perform at Coachella next weekend, as well.

Other Coachella performers aren’t pocketing nearly as much cash as Queen Bey. Rapper Cardi B, for example, told SiriusXM recently that she’s making $70,000 for each of the two weekends she’s performing. She was booked before she blew up, and her set design means she’s not walking away with a big profit.

“I have to invest so much money on my stage set — my own money that I gotta go to Wells Fargo and write a check,” Cardi B said. “That is crazy, like almost 300 thou [$300,000].”

Perhaps the best deal in music festival history, however, came during Woodstock in 1969. Old documents show guitarist Jimi Hendrix was paid $18,000, folk singer Joan Baez got $10,000, and rock band the Grateful Dead earned about $2,500.