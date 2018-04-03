There’s an Easy Way to Trade in Your Toys 'R' Us Gift Cards for a Store NOT Going Out of Business

The clock is ticking for anyone with a Toys “R” Us gift card. The bankrupt retailer is holding going-out-of-business sales at stores nationwide, and the last day that gift cards can be used is April 21. Same goes for gift cards at Babies “R” Us stores, which are owned by the same company and are also closing.

The cards can’t be turned into cash, and now that the Toys “R” website has shut down they can’t be used for online purchases either. If it’s impractical or impossible for you to use a Babies “R” Us or Toys “R” Us gift card before it’s too late, consider a special offer from Bed Bath & Beyond.

As the retailer tweeted recently, Toys “R” Us customers can turn their soon-to-expire gift cards into electronic gift cards good at Bed Bath & Beyond.

The good news is that the offer makes it easy to get something out of those old gift cards—which will become worthless in a couple weeks. But you must act quickly: Thursday, April 5, is the last day that Toys “R” Us gift cards will be accepted in the program converting them into BB&B gift cards.

The bad news is that you won’t get anywhere near full value for Toys “R” Us or Babies “R” Us gift cards. The exchange program is run by a company called CardCash, and right now, a $100 Babies “R” Us or Toys “R” Us gift card can be turned into a Bed Bath & Beyond card that’s worth only $64.20. A $25 Toys “R” Us card can be exchanged into a Bed Bath & Beyond card worth $16.05.

The CardCash program actually allows customers to convert gift cards from over 200 retailers into Bed Bath & Beyond electronic cards. The gift cards are never exchanged for full value, but the conversion rate is much better for retailers that aren’t on their death bed like Toys “R” Us is.

A $100 Home Depot card, for example, can become $88.81 at Bed Bath & Beyond. A $100 Sears gift card can be converted into a Bed Bath & Beyond card worth $87.74. A $100 Nike gift card turns into a $85.60 electronic card at BB&B, while a $100 card at AMC Theatres or L.L. Bean can be converted into a $74.90 value at BB&B.

CardCash and similar companies make money by reselling these cards at prices that are higher than what they paid, but still discounted compared to full value. For example, you can buy a $100 Home Depot e-gift card for $98.75 at CardCash. And, if for some odd reason you want to buy a Toys “R” Us card, CardCash is selling $10 cards for $7.50 right now.

Just remember that the absolute last day you can use a Toys “R” Us gift card is April 21—and remember that purchases must be made in a physical store because online sales have been shut down. Also, bear in mind that many shoppers have been complaining that the Toys “R” Us closing sale deals are awful, with minimal discounting, poor selection, and an all-around chaotic shopping experience.

