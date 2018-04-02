What Time Is the NCAA Championship Game? Here’s When and How to Watch Villanova vs Michigan Online for Free

Tonight’s the final night for March Madness 2018, and a national title is on the line. After an amazing tournament full of dramatic upsets that generated both a celebrity nun and free pizza nationwide, the Villanova Wildcats face the Michigan Wolverines in 2018 NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament Championship Game today, Monday, April 2.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET, and the official broadcast begins a 9 p.m. Villanova has the country’s top-ranked offense, and is a 6.5-point favorite to beat Michigan.

If you’re wondering how to watch the 2018 national championship, unfortunately the game is not available on one of the big free networks. The game’s national broadcast is being aired on the pay channel TBS. Two of its sister channels—TNT and TruTV—are also airing the game with commentators specifically for fans of Michigan and Villanova, respectively.

All three networks airing the game are pay TV channels, available with most cable or satellite subscriptions. But even if you don’t have cable, or even a TV, there are still ways to watch the 2018 national championship for free.

How to Watch the 2018 National Championship Game Online for Free

There are several options for live-streaming the national championship on Monday, and yes, you can watch for free. First off, the NCAA March Madness Live app has a Fast Break feature allowing you to watch the game online for free. You are allowed to stream for free during a preview period that lasts roughly three hours, which should be long enough to catch the entire game, assuming you haven’t been using up your free trial period previously.

When the free preview period expires, you will be required to log in with a pay TV account number and password. The Fast Break feature can be used on a browser in your desktop, or on any device after downloading the NCAA March Madness Live app.

The other main option to watch the national championship game online for free comes by way of a free trial period offered by a streaming TV service like Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, Playstation Vue, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All include channels like TBS with their basic packages, and all come with free trial periods of a week or so for new subscribers.

Streaming TV packages range from roughly $20 to $40 per month after the free trial period is over. Just be sure to remember to cancel before the free trial ends if you are not interested in paying for the service.