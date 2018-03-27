Happy Hour Returns to Starbucks on Thursday, and It's Not Just for Frappuccinos

Starbucks Coffee Company announced on Tuesday that it plans to bring back Happy Hour, and this time the beloved deal is extending beyond Frappuccino orders.

Happy Hour will return in U.S. and Canada stores on Thursday, with an expanded range of beverages eligible for discount after 3 p.m. The coffee giant is kicking off the deal with 50 per cent off expresso orders – but there’s a catch. The promotion is only available to customers who have signed up via the Starbucks mobile app and received an invitation.

“Happy Hour events and offers will vary so customers will be notified of upcoming activities through the Starbucks mobile app or directly to the email address provided,” the company announced in a statement. Starbucks has not yet revealed how many invitations will be issued per deal.

“With nearly 100 million customers in our stores every week, we’re looking for more opportunities to engage directly and personally, providing them with special benefits and offers that are meaningful,” said Matt Ryan, executive vice president and chief strategy officer for Starbucks.

“This shift in Happy Hour is just one example of how we can further establish, strengthen and develop digital relationships with our customers,” Ryan added. Earlier this week Starbucks enabled all of its customers to order via their mobile app, a perk that was previously exclusive to its Starbucks Rewards members.

Happy Hour was first introduced in 2010, and was exclusive to Frappuccino orders. However, the company said in January that it would discontinue the Frappuccino deal due to a reported slump in summer orders, Reuters reported.