The 50 Best Places to Work, According to LinkedIn

By Paul Schrodt
8:52 AM EDT

As Amazon continues to expand its reach into just about every part of people’s lives, it’s also become the most desirable place to work.

LinkedIn just released its third annual list of the top companies to work for, and Amazon hit No. 1 for the 2018 ranking, toppling former leader Alphabet (Google’s holding company). The employment-related site sorted through data from its 546 million users around the world to come up with the selections.

“We look at the actions of professionals, what people are doing, the jobs that are really sought after these days, rather than just what they’re saying,” LinkedIn news editor Laura Lorenzetti says.

While she notes that all the top employers are extremely close, Amazon’s ascent seems to reflect employees’ drive for purpose in what they do every day, as opposed to simply a hope for lucrative pay and lavish perks.

“Amazon is willing to innovate in big ways and take risks,” Lorenzetti says. “We heard over and over [from job seekers] that they really want to make a difference. They want to see their work come to life.”

That’s not to say perks don’t matter. One of the intriguing patterns in LinkedIn’s 2018 list involves companies that are trying to offer new, enticing possibilities for health care to employees. Amazon and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (No. 18) recently partnered with Berkshire Hathaway to develop a company that aims to cut enormous costs and burdens in health coverage for their staffs. Apple (No. 6) is launching medical clinics to deliver exceptional coverage for its workers.

And then there are the more fun extras, like Alphabet’s newest offices that offer sky-high dog parks, indoor fire pits, and bouldering walls. Or Tesla’s carpool program, which allows staff to drive a coveted Tesla to work and then hang onto it for the weekend.

Here are all the 2018 LinkedIn Top Companies ranked below. For more details on the specific companies in the top 50, click here. And, thinking about applying for a gig? You better get your LinkedIn profile in shape.

  1. Amazon
  2. Alphabet
  3. Facebook
  4. Salesforce
  5. Tesla Motors
  6. Apple
  7. Comcast NBCUniversal
  8. The Walt Disney Company
  9. Oracle
  10. Netflix
  11. Spotify
  12. Uber
  13. McKinsey & Company
  14. Adobe
  15. Airbnb
  16. Time Warner
  17. Dell Technologies
  18. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  19. LVMH
  20. IBM
  21. Samsung Electronics
  22. Deloitte
  23. Verizon
  24. Goldman Sachs
  25. PwC
  26. Boston Consulting Group
  27. Live Nation
  28. Morgan Stanley
  29. EY
  30. Stryker
  31. Cisco
  32. Dropbox
  33. National Basketball Association
  34. Accenture
  35. Nike
  36. WeWork
  37. Citadel
  38. Kering
  39. National Football League
  40. Square
  41. ADP
  42. Capital One
  43. Twitter
  44. Box
  45. Johnson & Johnson
  46. Starbucks
  47. PepsiCo
  48. JLL
  49. Tableau Software
  50. Abbott

 

