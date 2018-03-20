Want to Delete Facebook? It Could Take Up to 90 Days

People around the world are deleting their Facebook accounts this week in the wake of a privacy scandal involving recent U.S. elections, a personality survey and users’ personal data. But if you want to join them, beware: Logging off of the social media site can be a little tricky.

The #DeleteFacebook movement kicked off in earnest after a series of reports broke that a U.K.-based firm called Cambridge Analytica had obtained information from roughly 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge. According to the New York Times, the chain of events started in 2014, when about 270,000 people agreed to take an academic survey and use an app that gained access to their friends’ data. Cambridge Analytica reportedly obtained the resulting information and developed voter insight for its clients, which in 2016 reportedly included the Trump campaign. (The campaign recently told the Associated Press it didn’t use the Cambridge Analytica data, but CBS News reported it did for the primaries.)

Facebook has insisted the Cambridge Analytica news doesn’t amount to a data breach. But many users are fed up with the site, which aside from privacy concerns has been scientifically linked to depression and jealousy.

How to Delete Facebook

Want to take the plunge? Here’s how: