FedEx Says It Will Keep NRA Member Discount Despite Calls for Boycott

Delivery company FedEx has publicly announced its opposition to assault rifles, disagreeing with the National Rifle Association in the wake of the Florida school shooting that left 17 dead. But unlike other companies that have taken a similar stance, FedEx will not cut its business ties with the gun rights advocacy group.

In a statement, Memphis, Tenn.-based shipping giant said it “views assault rifles and large capacity magazines as an inherent potential danger to schools, workplaces, and communities when such weapons are misused,” and called for “urgent” legislative action to prevent incidents like the Florida shooting from happening again. But later in that statement, FedEx said it would keep a discount in place for NRA members.

“FedEx is a common carrier under Federal law and therefore does not and will not deny service or discriminate against any legal entity regardless of their policy positions or political views,” the company said. “The NRA is one of hundreds of organizations in our alliances/association Marketing program whose members receive discounted rates for FedEx shipping. FedEx has never set or changed rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues.”

The statement drew swift criticism on social networks like Twitter and Instagram. Writer Matthew Chapman called the stance “stupendously disingenuous. No one is asking FedEx to deny service to the NRA, only to drop out of its corporate alliance with it.” Others called for a boycott of the company’s services:

Other major corporations have opted to sever ties with the NRA. Delta, Avis, and MetLife are just a few who have ended discount programs for the gun rights group.