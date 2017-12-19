Amazon Is Having a Sale on Kindles, Fires, and Echos That’s Just as Good as Black Friday

Black Friday 2017 took place more than three weeks ago. But Black Friday prices are very much alive right now thanks to a new round of last-minute Amazon deals.

When Amazon rolled out its Black Friday deals a month ago, shoppers took note in particular of the big discounts on Amazon devices—with $20 to $50 off Echo smart speakers, Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, and such.

As of Tuesday, Amazon is matching its Black Friday 2017 pricing on several Amazon devices, and in some cases it has announced new sales that weren’t available on Black Friday. The deals right now amount to upwards of $80 off some Amazon devices.

There is less than one week before Christmas, but there is still time to place online orders that should arrive by December 24. According to Amazon’s holiday shipping deadlines, Amazon Prime members can make online purchases as late as Friday, December 22, that will be delivered with free shipping in time to make it under the tree on Christmas morning. Non-members will have to pay extra for expedited shipping, however, if they want delivery by Christmas.

Here are some of Amazon’s last-minute device deals, most of which have prices that are just as good as Black Friday.

Amazon Echo Dot: $29.99 ($20 off)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $34.99 ($5 off)

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $39.99 ($10 off)

Amazon HD Fire 8 Tablet 16GB: $49.99 ($30 off)

Amazon All-New Echo: $79.99 ($50 off)

Amazon Tap: $79.99 ($20 off)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite E-reader: $99.99 ($20 off)

Amazon Echo Show: $149.99 ($80 off)

