There's a New Netflix Email Scam Going Around. Here's How to Spot It

The logo of the media company Netflix can be seen on a TV on April 18, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.
Thomas Trutschel—Photothek via Getty Images
By Alicia Adamczyk
November 06, 2017

If you check your email between Netflix binges and see a message from the company claiming your account is about to be suspended, don’t open it—it’s likely a scam. Roughly110 million Netflix subscribers have been targeted with the phishing emails, Deadline reports, asking them to update their account information.

Mailguard, a tech privacy company, notes the scam looks particularly authentic because the emails (subject line: “Your suspension notification”) sent out are personalized to the recipient. Once opened, the message informs Netflix users that their billing information “has been invalidated and urges them to update their details on the website,” according to Mailguard. The victim is then taken to a fake Netflix landing page (that includes images of shows like The Crown and House of Cards), and is asked to logged in with their personal information, including their credit card and bank account numbers.

Nine out of 10 cyberattacks are delivered via email, according to Mailguard. To avoid falling victim to one of these scams, the company advises people to “hover your mouse over links within emails and check the domain they’re pointing to.”

Netflix did not immediately respond to request for comment.

