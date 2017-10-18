Everyday Money
Search
college majorsThe 3 Most Popular Majors at Every Ivy League School
An astronomy class at Harvard university.
Health CareThe Latest Obamacare Fight Centers on Insurance Subsidies. Here's What They Are and How They Will Affect Your Costs
President Donald Trump Speaks At Heritage Foundation Meeting
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CareersThe Parenting Fantasy That Holds Women Back
171018-scholarship-david-t-johnson-army-sergeant-green-beret-niger-casualty
Sgt. La David Johnson, 25, died from wounds sustained during enemy contact. He was assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) on Fort Bragg. U.S. Army
Crowdfunding

A GoFundMe for Fallen Soldier's Kids Raised Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in One Day

Allana Akhtar
3:04 PM ET

More than 7,000 people have contributed over $400,000 to a GoFundMe campaign for the late Sgt. La David Johnson's children in the day following outcry to President Donald Trump's remarks to his wife, allegedly saying "he knew what he signed up for."

The president denied those remarks, and said U.S. Representative Frederica Wilson, who relayed the story, fabricated it.

According to the Miami Herald, Wilson's group 5,000 Role Models of Excellence program, which Johnson was a part of at one point in his life, established the Role Model Army Sgt. La David Johnson Scholarship to ensure Johnson’s three children will have money for college.

In light of Trump's comments, activist Michael Skolnik posted the GoFundMe asking his 218,000 Twitter followers to raise $5,000 for the fallen soldier’s family.

His tweet caught the attention of celebrities like Common, Jake Taper and Russell Simmons, who shared the page themselves.

Some of the biggest donations to the campaign come from celebrities as well, such as The Big Bang Theory producer Bill Prady ($5,000) and MasTec co-founder Jorge Mas, ($3,000) according to the GoFundMe donation page. However, the vast majority of donations are just $100 and under, with many just at $5 and $10. Skolnik said people currently unemployed and living paycheck-by-paycheck told him they donated to the campaign, despite their own financial hardship.

“This family needs love and compassion," Skolnik said in an interview with MONEY. "The American people will take care of this family.”

Sgt. Johnson was one of four servicemen killed in Niger earlier this month, following an ambush attack by militants thought to be affiliated with the Islamic State. He left behind a 6-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son. His wife, Myeshia Johnson, is pregnant with the couple's third child.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
MONEY may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Everyday Money
Retirement
Family Finance
Careers
Real Estate
Travel
Money 101
Best Places To Live
Best Colleges
Best in Travel
Best Banks
Best Cell Phone Plans
Best Credit Cards
MONEY 50: The Best Mutual Funds
Mastering the Journey
Smart Choices
Looking Forward
Road To Wealth
Ultimate Retirement Guide
TIME
LIFE
Motto
The Daily Cut
Newsletters
Feedback
RSS
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Help
Follow MONEY