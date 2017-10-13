Everyday Money
Krispy Kreme's Friday the 13th Deal: Get 2 Dozen Doughnuts for Just $13

Brad Tuttle
12:13 PM ET

Move over free chicken nuggets and $13 tattoos. Krispy Kreme has joined the party with another scary good deal for Friday the 13th: Participating customers can get two dozen doughnuts at the low price of $13.

Members of the Krispy Kreme's Reward program received notice of the special promotion, valid on Friday, October 13 only, in their inboxes this week. To take advantage of the deal, customers must show this digital coupon when picking up their two dozen doughnuts.

The coupon states that customers can select any choice of doughnuts with the $13 two-dozen deal. There is a limit of two redemptions per customer, and the special offer is valid in participating locations only.

Krispy Kreme is simultaneously promoting another special offer for Friday the 13th, with the limited return of pumpkin spice glazed doughnuts. They'll be available to customers at Krispy Kreme locations nationwide, starting tonight at 5 p.m.

A Krispy Kreme representative told MONEY that after tonight, pumpkin spice glazed doughnuts will also be available in stores on Friday, October 20, and Thursday, October 26. The latter is being celebrated as National Pumpkin Day.

Follow MONEY