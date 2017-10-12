Real Estate
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
ToysMeet the Woman Behind Fingerlings, the Toy Every Kid Wants Right Now
sydney-wiseman-fingerlings
Health CareTrump Wants to 'Fix' Obamacare With Low-Cost Plans. Here's What You Need to Know About Them
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TravelSouthwest Just Announced Cheap Flights to Hawaii
170915-flights-hawaii
luxury real estate

The Most Expensive House in the World Is Up for Sale

Jennifer Calfas
12:27 PM ET

A luxurious mansion in the south of France is poised to become the most expensive sale of a residential home in history with a $410 million listing price, according to Bloomberg.

Built in 1830 in the Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat near Nice, Villa Les Cèdre sits on 35 acres decorated with 14,000 different species of plants, a man-made pond filled with lily pads, a bronze statue of Athena and 300-year-old olive trees, according to Bloomberg. The 18,000 square-foot mansion also boasts views of Villefranche-sur-Mer near Nice and the Maritime Alps.

Inside, the walls are decorated with portraits and a library in the home houses 3,000 books on plants, according to Bloomberg, which took a tour of the estate.

The property was purchased by the mayor of Villefranche-sur-Mer in 1850, when it was an olive tree farm. It also was a holiday home for Belgium King Leopold II when he bought the property in 1904. After he died, the Marnier-Lapostolle family, who make Grand Marnier Liquer, owned the property, where they grew exotic plants and oranges to help create their product for decades.

In 2016, Italian distiller Davide Campari-Milano SpA acquired Grand Marnier's parent company, thus taking ownership of Villa Les Cèdres. Campari put the property up for sale, which, at one point was reportedly listed for $1 billion — which Bloomberg reports was merely a rumor.

The property is close to others owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and award-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Weber, Bloomberg said.

Take a look inside the mansion below:

Exclusive: The Most Expensive House On Earth Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images 
Exclusive: The Most Expensive House On EarthMarlene Awaad/Bloomberg via Getty Images 
Exclusive: The Most Expensive House On EarthMarlene Awaad/Bloomberg via Getty Images 
Exclusive: The Most Expensive House On EarthMarlene Awaad/Bloomberg via Getty Images 
Exclusive: The Most Expensive House On EarthMarlene Awaad/Bloomberg via Getty Images 
Exclusive: The Most Expensive House On EarthMarlene Awaad/Bloomberg via Getty Images 
Exclusive: The Most Expensive House On EarthMarlene Awaad/Bloomberg via Getty Images 
Exclusive: The Most Expensive House On EarthMarlene Awaad/Bloomberg via Getty Images 
Exclusive: The Most Expensive House On EarthMarlene Awaad/Bloomberg via Getty Images 
Exclusive: The Most Expensive House On EarthMarlene Awaad/Bloomberg via Getty Images 
Exclusive: The Most Expensive House On EarthMarlene Awaad/Bloomberg via Getty Images 
Exclusive: The Most Expensive House On EarthMarlene Awaad/Bloomberg via Getty Images 
Exclusive: The Most Expensive House On EarthMarlene Awaad/Bloomberg via Getty Images 
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
MONEY may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Everyday Money
Retirement
Family Finance
Careers
Real Estate
Travel
Money 101
Best Places To Live
Best Colleges
Best in Travel
Best Banks
Best Cell Phone Plans
Best Credit Cards
MONEY 50: The Best Mutual Funds
Mastering the Journey
Smart Choices
Looking Forward
Road To Wealth
Ultimate Retirement Guide
TIME
LIFE
Motto
The Daily Cut
Newsletters
Feedback
RSS
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Help
Follow MONEY