How to Help Victims of Hurricane Irma

Damage in Orient Bay on the French Carribean island of Saint-Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 7. T Lionel Chamoiseau—AFP/Getty Images

Hurricane Irma — the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in recorded history — is continuing its rampage through the Caribbean towards Florida, obliterating homes and killing people in its wake.

The Red Cross says an estimated 1.2 million people have been affected by the hurricane, and that number could rise to 26 million. The storm has devastated upwards of 90% of homes on the island of Barbuda, leaving half of the population homeless, and destroyed 95% of the island of Saint Martin, as well as inflicted serious damage to a number of other Caribbean islands. At least 20 people have been confirmed dead as of Friday morning.

For those who are watching the storm's destruction unfold and wondering how to help, here are some ideas:

Support charities

It is extremely easy to donate to UNICEF , the Red Cross' Hurricane Irma Fund , the Salvation Army's Fund or Oxfam's Irma Emergency Appeal .

"Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic storm in a decade, is crossing the Caribbean. Oxfam is on the ground responding. Donate now to Oxfam's Hurricane Irma Appeal to help us act fast and save lives," Oxfam's appeal states.

Other options of large organizations to donate to include Save The Children and SPCA International . Another option is to use websites such as CharityNavigator.org and GuideStar to find smaller community-led groups to support.

Support individuals

Thanks to crowdfunding sites such as GoFundMe or YouCaring, it is easy to donate money directly to individuals affected by Hurricane Irma, for example St. Maarten residents Ben, Liz, and Maggie Zenger who have lost everything .

Volunteer

The National VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) is asking volunteers not to self-deploy, but for those interested in volunteering in Forida, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands to register on its website .

"Just a friendly reminder to please BE PATIENT. You will be contacted once public officials and disaster relief organizations have had an opportunity to assess the damage and identify what the specific unmet needs are," a warning message on the website states.