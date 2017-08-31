Everyday Money
Currency

Treasury Department Could Kill Plan to Put Harriet Tubman on the $20 Bill

Alicia Adamczyk
1:54 PM ET

Harriet Tubman's face on the $20 bill appears to be in limbo.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said swapping President Andrew Jackson for Tubman, a move green lighted by Jack Lew, Treasury Secretary during the Obama administration, is not something he's "focused on at the moment" and instead, is looking at ways to prevent counterfeiting.

"The issues of what we change will be primarily related to what we need to do for security purposes," he told CNBC. "I've received classified briefings on that. And that's what I'm focused on for the most part."

The Treasury announced that Tubman would replace Jackson on the face of the $20 bill in April 2016 (Jackson's facade would be moved to the back of the bill). As MONEY reported at the time, the bills featuring Tubman, set to be unveiled in 2020, could take more than 10 years to actually go into circulation.

"People have been on the bills for a long period of time," he added. "And this is something we will consider. Right now, we've got a lot more important issues to focus on."

The Treasury said it would unveil $5, $10 and $20 bills featuring American feminist icons in 2020 in honor of the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage. Other women expected to be featured on the currencies include Lucretia Mott, Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Alice Paul on the $10 bill, and Marian Anderson and Eleanor Roosevelt on the $5 bill.

