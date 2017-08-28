Airbnb Is Offering Free Places to Stay for Hurricane Harvey Evacuees

Airbnb is offering Hurricane Harvey evacuees and emergency relief workers free places to stay in nearby Austin and Dallas as part of its Disaster Relief program through Sept. 1.

The company is also waiving all service fees, and the company's website lists all of the fee-free rentals. Airbnb is looking for more hosts to offer evacuees places to stay.

Airbnb has activated our host community to open their homes for $0 for those evacuating for Hurricane Harvey. https://t.co/bSXZPgh1HE - Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) August 25, 2017

It's unclear how many have been displaced by the " once in 500 years " storm, which devastated the fourth-largest city in the country over the weekend. The rain is expected to continue throughout the week.

Airbnb also offered fee-free accommodations after Hurricane Sandy and the recent terror attack in Barcelona. Here's more information on how to help the victims of the storm.