Here’s How Much Louise Linton’s Outfit in That Viral Instagram Post Costs

In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, Treasury Secretary-designate Stephen Mnuchin and his then-fiancee, Louise Linton, arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, Treasury Secretary-designate Stephen Mnuchin and his then-fiancee, Louise Linton, arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. Saul Loeb—AP

Louise Linton, described by the New York Times as the "labels-loving wife of Steven Mnuchin," the Treasury Secretary, is stirring up controversy on social media after she posted an Instagram hash-tagged with the designer brands she donned on a recent trip to Kentucky.

The post may have gone unnoticed had Linton not replied directly to one woman, identified by the Times as Jenni Miller of Portland, Oregon, who commented, "Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable."

In her reply, which is quite lengthy, Linton writes, in part, "Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country?"

Louise Linton, wife of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, just turned her Instagram private after posting this (h/t @skenigsberg) pic.twitter.com/beakVnAhhu - Margarita Noriega (@margarita) August 22, 2017

Linton, who last gained media attention for a spread in Town & Country featuring her diamond-infused " wedding jewelry box ," also told Miller that she is "adorably out of touch." The comment quickly angered people, with outlets claiming Linton mocked "Oregon mom of three for having less money than she does," and others proclaiming it her "let them eat cake moment."

Just how costly is her Insta-worthy outfit? While Linton has since set her account to private, the Times, other outlets , and plenty of Twitter users have the receipts. Here's the break down of Linton's outfit:

Grand total : $3,030 to $4,600 (not including her designer bag, which she apparently did not identify)

Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs partner, is worth a reported $300 million , per Forbes . The Treasury Secretary is far from the only members of the Trump administration living a gilded life. Despite building his presidency on an appeal to middle class workers, the president appointed a cabinet worth roughly $4.5 billion .