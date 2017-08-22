Everyday Money
Lottery

Winning the Powerball Will Make You Instantly Richer Than These 7 Celebrities

Alicia Adamczyk
10:42 AM ET

The odds of winning Powerball Wednesday are 1 in 292 million, according to CNN Money, but that's not stopping millions of people from trying their luck.

The $650 million jackpot is the second-largest in the program's history, though the winner won't go home with the full amount. Assuming a single person takes the pot (there are often multiple winners), they could opt for the $411.7 million lump sum. But that still puts them well into the upper echelons of wealth in the U.S. In fact, they'll be richer than these celebrities (before state taxes are taken out, that is).

  • Celine Dion: The musician has a net worth of $400 million, according to Forbes.
  • Justin Bieber: Over the past seven years, the pop star has accumulated a net worth estimated at $265 million.
  • Beyoncé: Bey is worth an estimated $350 million, per Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women list. (Husband Jay Z, meanwhile, is worth a reported $810 million, putting the couple over $1 billion combined.)
  • Judy Sheindlin: Judge Judy has a net worth of $300 million.
  • Taylor Swift: Swift has a net worth of $280 million per Forbes, and is the youngest member of the magazine's Richest Self-Made Women list.
  • Kanye West: The rapper is worth around $145 million.
  • Drake: Forbes puts Drake's net worth at $90 million.

It's not tech mogul money, but hey — it's a start.

