A Cheetos-Themed Restaurant Is Opening Next Week

There's a "dangerously cheesy" pop-up restaurant coming to New York later this month.

Food Network star Anne Burrell used Cheetos for every item on the menu at The Spotted Cheetah , which is set to open next week in Tribeca.

The pop-up —hosted by Cheetos' parent company Frito-Lay and named after the brand's mascot, Chester Cheetah — will be open from Aug. 15 through 17, Grub Street reports .

Burrell, who will be serving on serving everything from Cheetos meatballs, Cheetos grilled cheese, Flamin' Hot Cheetos chicken tacos, and even a cheesecake with a Cheetos crust, according to the menu. Other items include Flamin' Hot and White Cheddar Mac n' Cheetos and Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickles.

A three-course meal at the restaurant will cost diners anywhere from $8 to $22, Fortune reports .

Most of the tables have already been booked, but due to the popular demand, Cheetos created a waitlist . For those still hoping to snag a spot, you can get on the list .

The Spotted Cheetah will be open for three days at 211 W. Broadway.