Everyday Money
Search
CostcoCostco Is Now Offering a Gift Registry Service
Inside A Costco Wholesale Corp. Store Ahead Of Earnings Figures
WhiskyTourist Paid $10,000 for a Glass of Whisky From 1878
Crystal tumbler of Scotch whisky on silver tray on dining table
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
streamingDisney and Netflix Stocks Are Both Taking a Beating After Their Breakup
Partners, a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, sits i
New York

A Cheetos-Themed Restaurant Is Opening Next Week

Madeline Farber
Updated: 1:20 PM ET | Originally published: 1:13 PM ET

There's a "dangerously cheesy" pop-up restaurant coming to New York later this month.

Food Network star Anne Burrell used Cheetos for every item on the menu at The Spotted Cheetah, which is set to open next week in Tribeca.

The pop-up —hosted by Cheetos' parent company Frito-Lay and named after the brand's mascot, Chester Cheetah — will be open from Aug. 15 through 17, Grub Street reports.

Burrell, who will be serving on serving everything from Cheetos meatballs, Cheetos grilled cheese, Flamin' Hot Cheetos chicken tacos, and even a cheesecake with a Cheetos crust, according to the menu. Other items include Flamin' Hot and White Cheddar Mac n' Cheetos and Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickles.

A three-course meal at the restaurant will cost diners anywhere from $8 to $22, Fortune reports.

Most of the tables have already been booked, but due to the popular demand, Cheetos created a waitlist. For those still hoping to snag a spot, you can get on the list.

The Spotted Cheetah will be open for three days at 211 W. Broadway.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. MONEY may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Everyday Money
Retirement
Family Finance
Careers
Real Estate
Travel
Money 101
Best Places To Live
Best Colleges
Best in Travel
Best Banks
Best Cell Phone Plans
Best Credit Cards
MONEY 50: The Best Mutual Funds
Mastering the Journey
Smart Choices
Looking Forward
Road To Wealth
Ultimate Retirement Guide
TIME
LIFE
Motto
The Daily Cut
Newsletters
Feedback
RSS
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Help
Follow MONEY