Careers
Search
SportsMaria Sharapova on Growing Up Poor and Learning to Compete Against 'Spoiled Brats'
hurricane harveyPresident Trump's Budget Would Cut Hundreds of Millions From Disaster Relief Programs
President Trump Visits Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Headquarters
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
hurricane harveyAirbnb Is Offering Free Places to Stay for Hurricane Harvey Evacuees
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Inside The South By Southwest (SXSW) Interactive Festival
Mark Cuban, billionaire owner of the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Dallas Mavericks basketball team, speaks at the 2017 South By Southwest (SXSW) Interactive Festival at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, U.S., on Sunday, March 12, 2017.  David Paul Morris—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban on the No. 1 Skill He Values in His Employees

Mike Ayers
6:00 AM ET

As the founder of early internet streaming radio company Broadcast.com, TV channel HDNet, and now a Shark Tank investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban has hired hundreds of employees over the last two decades.

And he says there’s one skill he values more than anything else: Stress reduction.

“The people that tend work for me a long time, not only are smart, not only are driven, not only are learners, but they understand that the greatest value you can offer a boss is to reduce their stress,” he recently told MONEY.

“Anybody who reduces my stress becomes invaluable to me,” he added. “I never want to get rid of them. The people who tend to think that they are invaluable are typically the ones who create the most stress by creating firestorms and creating drama and making things more difficult for me. If you are stress reducer, you're going to do well. If you're a drama creator, you're not going to do well.”

Cuban's desire for stress-reduction isn't outlandish. Over the years, studies have shown that occupational stress can cost organizations billions due to absenteeism, which causes lower productivity. It's also been noted that those who are rushing around the office and acting stressed out can spread that stress to others in the workplace. So whether or not you're a stress-basket yourself, a cool, calm, and collected worker is a positive addition to the entire organization.

Cuban hasn’t always been concerned with other's stress. In his twenties, he says he was more concerned with alleviating his own stress versus that of his boss. “As I started my career, I might have gotten fired a few times along the way,” he said. “My idea of being smart around money was going to happy hour and going to the places where you can buy one beer and eat all the fried whatever you wanted.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. MONEY may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Everyday Money
Retirement
Family Finance
Careers
Real Estate
Travel
Money 101
Best Places To Live
Best Colleges
Best in Travel
Best Banks
Best Cell Phone Plans
Best Credit Cards
MONEY 50: The Best Mutual Funds
Mastering the Journey
Smart Choices
Looking Forward
Road To Wealth
Ultimate Retirement Guide
TIME
LIFE
Motto
The Daily Cut
Newsletters
Feedback
RSS
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Help
Follow MONEY