Travel
Search
Job MarketsThere Are 30 Million 'Good' Jobs in the U.S. for People Without a Bachelor's Degree. Men Hold 70% of Them
male nurses
celebrity homesMatthew Perry Just Bought This $20 Million Los Angeles Penthouse. Take a Look Inside
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
UberLeft Your Phone in an Uber? You May Have to Pay $15 to Get It Back
Man driving with woman sitting in car
Dawn over Eiffel tower and Seine, Paris, France
Paris, Ile de France, France Matteo Colombo - Getty Images
Travel

Here’s How You Can Fly to Europe for Less Than $200 Roundtrip

Rachel Lewis
8:17 AM ET

Scandinavia's Primera Air jumped on the low-cost transatlantic flight bandwagon Wednesday, offering one-way tickets from multiple U.S. cities to Europe for under $100.

Primera Air — owned by a handful of Nordic tour operators, but based in Denmark and Latvia — is opening three new bases in the U.K. and France, meaning that U.S. passengers can take advantage of the airline's cheap fares and fly to Europe for as little as $200 round trip.

Starting in April 2018, the carrier will fly to London's Stansted Airport, Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport and England's Birmingham International Airport. Flights will depart from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Logan International Airport in Boston — and tickets for those flights are already available. Stansted is the home airport of Ryanair, Europe's largest discount airline.

The new routes will include daily flights from Newark and four trips a week from Boston. The new route to Birmingham fills a vacuum left by United Airlines after it dropped its Newark-Birmingham route in October, according to Business Insider.

Primera also said it will announce routes from two more U.S. airports by the end of this summer and signaled that it will continue to expand its services over the next two years.

The U.S. expansion is the first time Primera Air has serviced areas outside of Europe. "We are very proud to announce our new bases and routes to the US," Andri M. Ingolfsson, President of Primera Air said in a statement.

The airline also said that customers will have the option between full-service premium and low-fare economy seats, but that everyone on the aircraft will have access to wifi and device charging ports. However, as Condé Nast reported, those opting for the budget option will have to pay $40 for a standard chicken meal, $40 to pick a seat and $45 one-way to check in a bag.

Primera's move piles the pressure on Norwegian Air Shuttle, which has led the latest efforts to adapt the low-cost flying model to long-haul routes. Norwegian's share price has fallen nearly 40% this year amid warnings of a heavy debt burden and cost overruns.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. MONEY may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Everyday Money
Retirement
Family Finance
Careers
Real Estate
Travel
Money 101
Best Places To Live
Best Colleges
Best in Travel
Best Banks
Best Cell Phone Plans
Best Credit Cards
MONEY 50: The Best Mutual Funds
Mastering the Journey
Smart Choices
Looking Forward
Road To Wealth
Ultimate Retirement Guide
TIME
LIFE
Motto
The Daily Cut
Newsletters
Feedback
RSS
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Help
Follow MONEY