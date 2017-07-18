Retirement
Search
student debtBillions in Student Debt Could Be Erased Because of Missing Paperwork. Here's How to Tell If You're Affected
graduate student
Food & DrinkHere’s Where to Find the Best Hot Dog in America
Competitive Eaters Square Off At Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
flight dealsAlaska Airlines Is Selling $99 Flights to Mexico, California, and Costa Rica
La Catarata del Rio Celeste waterfall in the middle of the rainforest in Tenorio National Park, Costa Rica.
170717-healthcare-costs-retirement
Getty Images—This content is subject to copyright.
Retirement

How Rising Health Care Costs Are Hurting Your Company's Retirement Benefits

Ian Salisbury
5:33 PM ET

If you feel like your employer's retirement plan has been getting stingier and stingier you're right. One big culprit: Soaring health care costs that have been eating up a bigger and bigger share of companies' benefits budgets, leaving little left over for retirement.

In all, employers have actually been spending more on benefits, at least relative to base pay, than they did half a generation ago, according to Willis Towers Watson, a consulting company that helps large corporations design benefits packages. As of 2015, total benefits comprised about 18.3% of workers compensation, on average, up from 14.8% in 2001.

But there is a big catch: That growth is almost entirely due to health care, and workers' retirements are suffering as a result. "Health care benefits are eating up a larger portion of dollars while the amount spent on retirement programs is on the decline," says Willis Towers Watson Managing Director John Bremen.

Employers' health care spending more than doubled to 11.5% of worker pay in 2015, from just 5.7% in 2001, Willis Towers Watson found. Of course, health care costs have been rising for a host of reasons — with everything from soaring prescription drug costs to hospitals' so-called fee-for-service business models, all sharing the blame. While it's tempting to blame Obamacare, at least from an employers perspective, the biggest increase actually occurred between 2001 and 2008, when spending jumped 3.4 percentage points to 9.1% of employees' total pay from 5.7%. Between 2008 and 2015, it climbed only 2.4 percentage points. Obamacare went into effect in 2010.

Whatever the cause, employers appear to be re-directing dollars that might otherwise have been earmarked for workers retirements. While spending on 401(k)s and other defined contribution plans has ticked up — to 5.7% from 4.1%, that's largely a result of employers freezing or eliminating more generous pensions to save money. Indeed, defined-benefit spending declined, to 0.9% from 3.8%, more than offsetting any extra contributions to workers' 401(k)s.

In total, spending on retirement benefits is down by about one fourth since 2001, to 6.8% of pay from from 9.1%.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. MONEY may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Everyday Money
Retirement
Family Finance
Careers
Real Estate
Travel
Money 101
Best Places To Live
Best Colleges
Best in Travel
Best Banks
Best Cell Phone Plans
Best Credit Cards
MONEY 50: The Best Mutual Funds
Mastering the Journey
Smart Choices
Looking Forward
Road To Wealth
Ultimate Retirement Guide
TIME
LIFE
Motto
The Daily Cut
Newsletters
Feedback
RSS
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Help
Follow MONEY