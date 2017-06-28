Travel
Search
Warren BuffettWarren Buffett Just Released His First Tax Return — and It's Amazing
Squawk Box - Season 20
TravelFlash Sale: United Airlines Is Selling $59 Tickets Right Now
Seattle Skyline
Real EstateThese Are the Cities Where Millennials Can Actually Afford to Buy Homes
Aerial view of typical residential neighborhood along Front Range of Rocky Mountains in Fort Collins, Colorado, September 21, 2014.
AirportsThe World’s Biggest Airport Will Open in 2019
Exploring Denver International Airport
TSA security lines in the main terminal, on April 12, 2017 in Denver, Colo. George Rose—Getty Images
Airports

The U.S. Will Increase Airport Security Instead of Banning Laptops. Here's What It Means for Travelers

Aric Jenkins
6:18 PM ET

The U.S. will increase its aviation security measures for inbound international flights rather than implementing a previously-considered plan to expand a ban on laptops and tablets, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.

Now, travelers coming into U.S. from 105 countries on 180 airlines will be subject to a more "extensive screening process," Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said at a security conference on Wednesday. The measure is expected to affect an average of 2,000 flights and is likely to increase delays for passengers as they're screened in foreign airports.

“It is time that we raise the global baseline of aviation security. We cannot play international whack-a-mole with each new threat,” Kelly explained. “Instead, we must put in place new measures across the board to keep the traveling public safe and make it harder for terrorists to succeed.”

The U.S. had already enacted a carry-on ban on laptops and other electronics that affected flights from eight Muslim-majority countries throughout the Middle East and North Africa. Rather than expanding that program, Kelly said the new security measures will include further screenings and passenger vetting. Airports are also encouraged to use more bomb-detecting dogs, "advanced checkpoint screening technology" and enhanced protocols around passenger areas.

The U.S. sent technical experts to Brussels this week to discuss avoiding an expanded laptop ban. Kelly said that he wanted to remove the restrictions on the 10 airports within the Muslim-majority airports "by simply doing the kind of things that we're talking about here in terms of raising aviation security," Reuters reported.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. MONEY may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Everyday Money
Retirement
Family Finance
Careers
Real Estate
Travel
Money 101
Best Places To Live
Best Colleges
Best in Travel
Best Banks
Best Cell Phone Plans
Best Credit Cards
MONEY 50: The Best Mutual Funds
Mastering the Journey
Smart Choices
Looking Forward
Road To Wealth
Ultimate Retirement Guide
TIME
LIFE
Motto
The Daily Cut
Newsletters
Feedback
RSS
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Help
Follow MONEY