Travel
Search
Real EstateThese Are the Cities Where Millennials Can Actually Afford to Buy Homes
Aerial view of typical residential neighborhood along Front Range of Rocky Mountains in Fort Collins, Colorado, September 21, 2014.
AirportsThe World’s Biggest Airport Will Open in 2019
the obamasThe Obamas' Family Vacation Photos Will Make You Put Bali on Your Bucket List
INDONESIA-OBAMA-TRAVEL
TargetTarget Just Launched Its Next-Day Delivery Service
Seattle Skyline
Getty Images
Travel

Flash Sale: United Airlines Is Selling $59 Tickets Right Now

Lisa Marie Segarra
2:07 PM ET

United Airlines is offering flights as low as $59 each way.

The discounted trips leave from Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark, N.J., San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Flights from Aug. 22 through Dec. 16 are available until Thursday. The flights are only offered through United's basic economy and standard economy fares.

Of course, the deal does come with exceptions.

According to United, trips are only valid Monday through Thursday and Saturday. Flights can't be changed, and there are black out days in September and November. Flights require a roundtrip purchase to get the deal, and some may require a Saturday night stay.

Fares are also nonrefundable after the first 24 hours of purchase.

According to United, seating will be determined before boarding and can't be changed, meaning people traveling together might not be able to sit together. Only one carry-on item that fits under the seat in front will be permitted.

The discounted trips are also limited by capacity.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. MONEY may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Everyday Money
Retirement
Family Finance
Careers
Real Estate
Travel
Money 101
Best Places To Live
Best Colleges
Best in Travel
Best Banks
Best Cell Phone Plans
Best Credit Cards
MONEY 50: The Best Mutual Funds
Mastering the Journey
Smart Choices
Looking Forward
Road To Wealth
Ultimate Retirement Guide
TIME
LIFE
Motto
The Daily Cut
Newsletters
Feedback
RSS
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Help
Follow MONEY