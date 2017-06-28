Flash Sale: United Airlines Is Selling $59 Tickets Right Now

United Airlines is offering flights as low as $59 each way.

The discounted trips leave from Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark, N.J., San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Flights from Aug. 22 through Dec. 16 are available until Thursday. The flights are only offered through United's basic economy and standard economy fares.

Of course, the deal does come with exceptions.

According to United, trips are only valid Monday through Thursday and Saturday. Flights can't be changed, and there are black out days in September and November. Flights require a roundtrip purchase to get the deal, and some may require a Saturday night stay.

Fares are also nonrefundable after the first 24 hours of purchase.

According to United, seating will be determined before boarding and can't be changed, meaning people traveling together might not be able to sit together. Only one carry-on item that fits under the seat in front will be permitted.

The discounted trips are also limited by capacity.