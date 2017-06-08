This Bar Will Buy You Drinks If President Trump Tweets During Comey’s Testimony

A Washington, D.C., bar is offering to buy a round of drinks for patrons if President Donald Trump tweets during former FBI Director James Comey's testimony.

Union Pub announced on Facebook that free rounds will come each time Trump tweets during the testimony, should he decide to at all. The special will end after Comey, who was fired by Trump last month, finishes giving his testimony or at 4 p.m. E.T., whichever comes earlier.

The bar opens at 9:30 a.m. giving people plenty of time to follow the testimony and the President's Twitter account.

Comey's testimony before the Senate is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. E.T. Thursday.