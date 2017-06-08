Everyday Money
Food & Drink

This Bar Will Buy You Drinks If President Trump Tweets During Comey’s Testimony

Lisa Marie Segarra
10:06 AM ET

A Washington, D.C., bar is offering to buy a round of drinks for patrons if President Donald Trump tweets during former FBI Director James Comey's testimony.

Union Pub announced on Facebook that free rounds will come each time Trump tweets during the testimony, should he decide to at all. The special will end after Comey, who was fired by Trump last month, finishes giving his testimony or at 4 p.m. E.T., whichever comes earlier.

The bar opens at 9:30 a.m. giving people plenty of time to follow the testimony and the President's Twitter account.

Comey's testimony before the Senate is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. E.T. Thursday.

TOMORROW: We open at 9:30AM & buying a round of drinks for the house every time Trump Tweets about Comey during his testimony! This 'special' will run til Comey's testimony is over, or 4pm, whichever is earlier. #ThisTown #CapitolHill

Posted by Union Pub on Wednesday, June 7, 2017
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. MONEY may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Follow MONEY