This Airline Is Offering $55 Flights to Europe

WOW Air is launching $55 flights from the U.S. to Europe.

The Icelandic airliner announced it will offer flights between Los Angeles and San Francisco to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, London and Berlin. Tickets will also be available from Miami to Brussels, Edinburgh and Frankfurt, Germany.

"We want to celebrate our anniversary and share our great success by offering the best prices ever seen," said WOW Air Founder and CEO Skúli Mogensen said in a release.

The tickets went on sale at the beginning of June and are available for trips between June 11 and June 28, varying based on the location. More than 400 seats are available for the $55 ticket deal.

The airline also offered transatlantic flights for $69 back in January.