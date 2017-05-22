Everyday Money
Search
Food & DrinkFor $50, You Can Dine at a Rat Café in San Francisco
rat-cafe
Everyday MoneyFord CEO Mark Fields Pocketed $60 Million in 3 Years—While the Company's Stock Plunged
Inside The Auto Shanghai 2015 Motor Show
BitcoinSomebody Once Paid 10,000 Bitcoins for 2 Pizzas. Today, That Would Be Worth $21.7 Million
hand taking pizza slices
JewelryA Diamond Ring Once Bought for 10 Euros Is Expected to Sell for Hundreds of Thousands
This is an undated image issued by auction house Sotheby's on Monday May 22, 2017 of a large 26.27 karat diamond ring, ‘Costume jewelry’ diamond really worth hundreds of thousands. Consider the person who dropped about 10 pounds, US Dollars 15, Thirty years ago on what was thought to be a piece of costume jewelry, it turned out to be a 26.27 carat white diamond. The gem bought at a car boot sale is expected to fetch about 350,000 pounds ($454,000) when it is auctioned by Sotheby’s next month (Sotheby's via AP)
Latest Toy Craze Fidget Spinners, Wildly Popular With Kids
In this photo illustration, people play with fidget spinners, May 5, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Fidget spinners have become the latest toy sensation and some schools have banned them because they've become a distraction.  Photograph by Drew Angerer—Getty
apps

The Fidget Spinner Game Is Now the Most-Downloaded Free iOS App

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:37 PM ET

Fidget spinners are now the biggest craze in classrooms and on phones.

A new fidget spinner app is currently in the top spot among the Apple iTunes store's most downloaded free iPhone apps.

The game, which was created by app developer Ketchapp, allows users to swipe the screen to in the hopes of making the most spins and also tracks the average spins per minute. The app is free, but users can purchase power-ups to get more spins with coins collected in the game. Users can also purchase an ad-free version for $1.99.

Fidget spinners in the real world cost about about $5 or less.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. MONEY may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Everyday Money
Retirement
Family Finance
Careers
Real Estate
Travel
Money 101
Best Places To Live
Best Colleges
Best in Travel
Best Banks
Best Cell Phone Plans
Best Credit Cards
MONEY 50: The Best Mutual Funds
Mastering the Journey
Smart Choices
Looking Forward
Road To Wealth
Ultimate Retirement Guide
TIME
LIFE
Motto
The Daily Cut
Newsletters
Feedback
RSS
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Help
Follow MONEY