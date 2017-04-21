The onerous cost of higher education has been blamed for many things — and now, it may be responsible for driving up marijuana use in unexpected ways.

In 2016, the average student lender left college with a massive $35,000 cost already on their books — about three times what their parents had to worry about when leaving university about two decades ago.

That's raised alarm bells for policy makers, who say it has a lasting effect not only on the rest of the student's lives — but also the larger economy. In 2015, for instance, the Federal Reserve found higher student loans led to fewer home owners .

Graduates hoping to pay back those loans are also likely to spend less in general — which, in turn, can lead to a slower economic growth.

But a team of analysts at investment firm Cowen had another thought: Perhaps it's driving younger Americans to go for marijuana because it gives a stronger high than alcohol.

"This shift towards higher student loan debt levels disproportionately affect millennials who are likely more price sensitive," wrote a team of Cowen analysts led by Vivien Azer in a Thursday note. "Supporting our contention that 'Buzz for Your Buck' considerations are driving substitution among this younger cohort."

The team noted that over the past seven years , cannabis usage among those between 18-25 has risen 4.6% in the U.S., while alcohol consumption has fallen 2.5%. Demand for the two items have appeared to move inversely over the past few decades, according to the firm.

Meanwhile, student debt as a proportion of overall household debt has grown to 36% — higher than credit card debt and auto loans.

Ironically, students convicted of marijuana possession become ineligible for federal student loans.