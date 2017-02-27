The grocery store chain Trader Joe’s has recalled some of its apple sauce products because of the “potential presence of glass pieces.” An announcement posted on the company’s website on Sunday said that Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce, Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce, and All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce had been voluntarily recalled. The All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce needed to be bought in 13 specific states, including Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas, for it to warrant being recalled, whereas the other two products are being recalled in every state. All potentially tainted products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed, according to a statement on Trader Joe’s website, which tells customers “please do not eat it.” Those who have bought any of the unsweetened apple sauce products with the affected barcodes are urged to “discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.” Those with questions can call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 or send an email.