The seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history has been won. The victor drew the winning numbers of 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2 on Wednesday, according to the lottery’s official website. The jackpot was an estimated $435 million. The winner purchased the ticket somewhere in Lafayette, Ind., CBS reports, though no specific location has been revealed. Prior to Wednesday, the last Powerball-winning ticket was sold on Dec. 17. The top prize will now drop back to $40 million. The last Powerball winner above $400 million struck gold on July 30, 2016. Earlier that year in January, the highest lottery jackpot ever was drawn on the Powerball for a record $1.6 billion.