Honorees past and present gathered on Tuesday night at the 2019 annual TIME 100 gala, where guests gathered to recognize the world’s most influential individuals at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.
For King, who spoke at the first ever TIME 100 Summit earlier that day alongside Pelosi, the gala was more than just a party — it was an opportunity to highlight the work that many of the honorees are doing to make a better world.
See the best of the night’s red carpet as captured by photographer Kevin Tachman from the 2019 TIME 100 gala.
Emilia Clarke and Glenn Close at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.
Kevin Tachman for TIME
Lynne and Marc Benioff and Nancy Pelosi at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.
Kevin Tachman for TIME
Dwayne the Rock Johnson at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.
Kevin Tachman for TIME
Indya Moore at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.
Kevin Tachman for TIME
Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.
Kevin Tachman for TIME
Liev Schreiber at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.
Kevin Tachman for TIME
Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.
Kevin Tachman for TIME
Arianna Huffington and Sandra Oh at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.
Kevin Tachman for TIME
Yalitza Aparicio at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.
Kevin Tachman for TIME
Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.
Kevin Tachman for TIME
Artist JR at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.
Kevin Tachman for TIME
Trevor Noah, Nancy Pelosi, John Oliver and Jimmy Fallon at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.
Kevin Tachman for TIME
Trevor Noah, Mohamed Salah and Hasan Minaj at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.
Kevin Tachman for TIME
Trevor Noah, Taylor Swift, Glenn Close and Gayle King at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.
Kevin Tachman for TIME
Lynne and Marc Benioff and JR at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.
Kevin Tachman for TIME
Sandra Oh at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.
Kevin Tachman for TIME
Julianne Moore at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019.