These Aerial Photos Show Indonesia Before and After the Tsunami That Killed at Least 1,000

A massive earthquake and tsunami struck Indonesia Friday, leaving more than 1,000 people dead and bringing disaster to parts of the Sulawesi island.

Photographs released by DigitalGlobe show the destruction caused by the earthquake and tsunami. Much of the damage has hit the city of Palu, where survivors have become desperate for food. The Associated Press reports children were seen begging for cash on the street, while signs were placed along roads asking for food and support.

Officials said that as of Tuesday, 1,234 people have died, a death toll expected to rise as more communities are uncovered. In Palu, which has a population of 380,000, about 50,000 people have been displaced from their homes. Rescue teams in Palu searched for survivors trapped under destroyed buildings.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit Indonesia on Friday, sparking a tsunami that grew to nearly 20 feet in some places.

Here’s what the affected area in Indonesia looked like before and after the earthquake struck.

Petobo before and after the earthquake. Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company

An ocean jetty which was completely destroyed by the tsunami. Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company

An overview of the destruction in Palu caused by the magnitude 7.5 earthquake. Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company