Syrian refugee Taimaa Abazlii weeps as she sits on the bus in front of her new apartment after a long, grueling day of travel and unheaval once again from Athens to their new home in Polva, Estonia, April 20, 2017. The family, along with Muhannad's brother's family of Mufeed and Iyman Ateek and their two children, were relocated to a small village of 6000 people in the middle of the forest, called Polva; they feared it would be impossible to integrate and make a life in such a remote place. After over one year of traveling from war-town Syria, making their way from Turkey to Greece, waiting in greece for asylum, the family is finally relocating to Estonia.
the long and winding road

One family’s journey from a Greek refugee camp to their new home in Europe

By ARYN BAKER / Photographs by LYNSEY ADDARIO for TIME

There is no call more important to a Syrian refugee stranded in Greece than the one from Asylum Services informing her that finally, after months of agonized waiting, there is a European nation willing to take her in. “It is a destiny-defining moment,” says one refugee, who put off buying diapers for his newborn daughter in order to save up for a battery charger for his phone when the power went out in his camp. “You can’t afford to miss that call. You bring your phone with you everywhere you go. You never let it die.”

For Taimaa Abazli, the mother of one of three babies TIME has been reporting on in print, on TIME.com and on Instagram (@findinghome) since September 2016, that call launched an arduous, three-month journey full of uncertainty, fear and anticipation as she prepared to make a new life for herself and her family.

Heln Gets Sick

Taimaa, a 24-year-old mother of two, missed that all-important call. She had a good reason: her 4-month old daughter Heln had just been diagnosed with an acute bronchial infection, and in the frenzied rush to the hospital, she left her phone at home. By the time she and her husband, Mohannad, realized their mistake, it was too late to call Asylum Services back. Their interview was scheduled, but there was no way to explain that the hospital wanted to keep Heln on an IV drip for three days, or that taking the infant on a 10-hour bus ride to Athens might put her at greater risk of developing pneumonia.

Mohannad worried that if they missed the interview the family’s entire future would be at stake. Against doctor’s orders, Taimaa checked her daughter out of the hospital. A few hours later the family boarded the overnight bus to Athens, baby Heln bundled up against the sub-freezing temperatures and still struggling to breathe.

Syrian refugee Taimaa Abazli, 24, cuddles baby Heln, born Sept. 13, 2016, while packing the family's belongings in a hotel room in Giannitsa, Greece after hearing they will have an asylum interview the following morning in Athens, Jan. 19, 2017. Though Baby Heln was diagnosed with an acute bronchial infection and admitted to the hospital, the family decided to check her out out of the hospital as the interview, which they had waited months for, was too important to miss.
Taimaa Abazli with her sick baby Heln in a hospital in Thessaloniki, Greece. Baby Heln was diagnosed with an acute bronchial infection and doctors wanted to keep her on an IV drip for three days. By the time Taimaa realized she missed a call with asylum services, it was too late to call back. Through a relative, they found out that they have an asylum appointment in Athens the very next day that they couldn't miss. Mohannad, Taimaa's husband, worried that if they skipped the meeting the family's entire future would be at stake. Francesca Trianni for TIME
Francesca Trianni—TIME

the Journey to Athens

The chartered bus pulled up to the Athens asylum office at dawn, disgorging several dozen refugees into the frigid morning air. Taimaa and her family were among the first in line, desperate to learn where they would go after waiting in camps for nearly a year, but deeply concerned about their daughter’s worsening cough.

They emerged from their interview several hours later. “What did you get? Is it good?” one of the other refugees shouted out to Mohannad. “Estonia,” he whispered, bewildered. “I don’t even know where it is on the map.”

“Est-WAN-ya?” Taimaa rolled the unfamiliar word around her mouth. “That’s the first time I’ve even heard of it. After suffering through all that? Estonia?”

But Taimaa did not have much time to dwell on her future. Heln wasn’t getting any better, and Taimaa and her daughter were soon on their way to Athens’ children’s hospital in an ambulance.

Syrian refugee Taimaa Abazli, 24, carries baby Heln, 4 months old, to a bus sponsored by UNHCR which will take refugee families to Athens for asylum appointments in Athens Greece, Jan. 19, 2017.
Taimaa Abazli, a Syrian refugee, with her baby Heln and son Wael, take an overnight bus to Athens, where they will learn which country will grant them asylum, Jan. 19, 2017.Taimaa Abazli, a Syrian refugee, with her baby Heln and son Wael, on a 10-hour bus ride from Thessaloniki to Athens where they await news about their placement in Europe.
Taimaa and her daughter, Heln, ride in a Greek ambulance to the hospital in Athens as Heln, who was diagnosed with an acute bronchial infection before they left Thessaloniki, became sicker during their journey to Athens, Jan. 21, 2017.
Syrian refugee Taimaa Abazli sits with her 4- month old daughter, Heln in an Athens hospital, Jan. 21, 2017. Heln's acute bronchial infection worsened during an overnight bus from Thessaloniki to Athens, a trip the family had to take to learn which country would grant them asylum.
Syrian refugee Taimaa Abazli sits with her 4- month old daughter, Heln, in an Athens, Greece hospital, Jan. 21, 2017. Against doctorâs orders, Taimaa checked Heln, who was diagnosed with an acute bronchial infection, out of the hospital in Thessaloniki. The family traveled on the overnight bus to Athens. To Taimaa, nothing was more important than her daughterâs health, while her husband Mohannad worried that if they missed the interÂ­view in Athens, the familyâs entire future would be at stake.

leaving greece

While Heln recovered, Taimaa and her husband slowly came to grips with such an unexpected turn of events. “When I left Syria I had a picture of the future in my head, but reality was different,” says Taimaa. “I thought that within 10-15 days I would reach Germany, settle down, have a home, but the opposite happened. I sat in tents for a year. Now I don’t have any expectations, because I don’t want to be shocked by reality again. I like to expect the worst in order not to be disappointed.”

Taimaa and her family spent two months in Athens waiting for their transfer to Estonia. Their temporary apartment in Athens looked over a stunning park, and on one of her last days, Taimaa finally got a chance to visit the Acropolis.

Leaving Greece, said Mohannad, was bittersweet. “The government [in Estonia] will provide us with a job, a school for the kids, good education, medical services. These things are hard here.” But after living more than a year in Greece, he added, they had grown to love the country.

“We got used to the people, we made many friends. And with respect to the nature and the weather here it is very similar to our country, Syria. We wake up in the morning and drink our coffee outdoors; there’s sun. It’s like you’re living in Damascus. Same nature, same weather.”

Syrian refugees Taimaa and her 6 month old daughter, Heln,walk around the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, March 31, 2017. Taimaa and her husband, Muhannad Abazli, 28, and their son, Wael, and daughter, Heln, have been relocated to Estonia, and are planning to depart in three weeks; they are from Idlib area Juser al shoghor, Northern Syria. (Credit: Lynsey Addario for Time Magazine)

Syrian refugee, Taima, shoots a selfie while visiting the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, March 31, 2017.

Syrian refugees TaIma Abzali and her husband Muhanned Abzali, and their six month old daughter, Heln, and son Wael, attend a final orientation meeting at the International Organisation for Migration the day before leaving for relocation in Estonia, April 19, 2017. The family then returns home and packs their belongings, trying to stuff their lives into one 20kg suitcase each, in Athens, Greece. (Credit: Lynsey Addario for Time Magazine)

Syrian refugees TaIma Abzali, her husband Muhanned Abzali, their six month old daughter, Heln, and son Wael, pack their memories and belongings the night before leaving for relocation in Estonia, April 19, 2017. Taima was overcome with emotion, a nostalgia for Syria, and missing her family, as she packed. (Credit: Lynsey Addario for Time Magazine)

Syrian refugee Muhanned Abzali, jokes with his 6 month old daughter, Heln, by packing her in a suitcase, the night before leaving for relocation in Estonia, April 19, 2017. Muhanned's wife, Taima, was overcome with emotion, a nostalgia for Syria, and missing her family, as she packed. (Credit: Lynsey Addario for Time Magazine)

Syrian refugees TaIma Abzali and her husband Muhanned Abzali, and their six month old daughter, Heln, and son Wael, wait in Athen's Ommonia square for transfer to the airport alongside Muhanned's brother, Mufeed, his wife, Iman, and their two children, from Athens to Estonia for relocation April 20, 2017. The two families with join a handful of other Syrian families in their relocation to Estonia. (Credit: Lynsey Addario for Time Magazine)

Destination: Estonia

How would you pack for a new home in a country you have never heard of? Taimaa and Mohannad were limited to just three suitcases for what would be the first airplane flight of their lives. Circling over Estonia’s capital, Tallinn, they marveled at its small size and fretted over the fact that even in late April, the northern European country still appeared to be deep in the grips of winter. Mohannad joked that he and his son Wael would make snowmen. Taimaa worried that the cold would keep her prisoner in her own home. The quips about the country’s size and weather masked their greater fears about what it would be like to adapt to a country so different from their own.

“Everything’s new, we have to start from zero. We have to start a new life,” said Taimaa. “I’ve never had to do something like this. A new language, a new culture. Everything is new.” Even the security proceedings at the airport were a shock. All the new refugees had to be photographed upon arrival, and Taimaa had to remove her headscarf. Even then the ordeal wasn’t over. They still had a three-hour bus ride ahead to reach their new home, in the small town of Polva, in central Estonia.

Syrian refugees TaIma Abzali and her husband Muhanned Abzali, look out the window with a mix of fear and excitement as they see Estonia from the air for the first time, April 20, 2017. After over one year of traveling from war-town Syria, making their way from Turkey to Greece, waiting in greece for asylum, the family is finally relocating to Estonia. (Credit: Lynsey Addario for Time Magazine)
Syrian refugee Wael Abzali is fingerprinted and photographed by Estonian border officials in the airport in Talinn upon arrival in Estonia, April 20, 2017. After over one year of traveling from war-town Syria, making their way from Turkey to Greece, waiting in greece for asylum, the family is finally relocating to Estonia. (Credit: Lynsey Addario for Time Magazine)
Syrian refugees Taima Abzali sleeps, exhausted, as she and her family make their way through the lonely and desolate highway through the forest toward their new home in Polva, Estonia, April 21, 2017. Taima and her family, along with the family of Muhanned's brother spend a grueling and emotional day of travel from Athens to Estonia. (Credit: Lynsey Addario for Time Magazine)
Syrian refugee Heln is rocked to sleep with the light of an iphone by a Syrian refugee friend of Taima, the night before the family travels from Athens to Estonia for relocation April 19, 2017. (Credit: Lynsey Addario for Time Magazine)

a new home

Taimaa and Mohannad were placed in a cozy but drab fifth-floor walkup in the town of Polva. Mohannad’s brother and his family, who traveled with them from Syria, were placed in a ground-floor apartment just a few kilometers away. Having family nearby helped, said Taimaa.

In Polva, Taimaa was acutely aware of standing out because of her headscarf. Every curious glance felt like an indictment, she said a day after arriving. “I feel that they’re looking strange at me here.” Both families were taking a bus to the nearby city of Tartu, for an orientation session for new refugees. “I don’t know how, but it’s different. When I was walking in the airport in Istanbul [on a layover from Athens] I saw women veiled like me. When you wear hijab in Turkey, no one notices, here they are always shocked to see you in a veil.”

Taimaa’s sister-in-law, Iyman Ateek, compared living in Estonia to an arranged marriage. “Like when a family forces their daughter to marry a person she didn’t choose and doesn’t like.” Still, Taimaa was prepared to give it a chance. “I can get used to life here, I will adapt quickly. All our friends who left Greece before us told me that whatever country you get, you’ll feel suffocated at the beginning. You will not feel happy and comfortable. The first impression you’ll get is that you don’t know anything. But you’ll adapt to the place slowly.”

Syrian refugee Taima Abzali weeps as she holds baby Heln and enters her new apartment building after a long, grueling day of travel and unheaval once again from Athens to their new home in Polva, Estonia, April 20, 2017. She says "It's better Heln won't remember anything." CHECK THIS QUOTE WITH ARYN The family, along with Muhanned's brother's family of Mufeed and Iman Ateek and their two children, were relocated to a small village of 6000 people in the middle of the forest, called Polva; they feared it would be impossible to integrate and make a life in such a remote place. After over one year of traveling from war-town Syria, making their way from Turkey to Greece, waiting in greece for asylum, the family is finally relocating to Estonia. (Credit: Lynsey Addario for Time Magazine)
Syrian refugee Muhanned Abzali sits, exhausted, as his son, Wael, stands beside him moments after arriving for the first time into the family's new apartment after a long, grueling day of travel and unheaval once again from Athens to their new home in Polva, Estonia, April 20, 2017. The family, along with Muhanned's brother's family of Mufeed and Iman Ateek and their two children, were relocated to a small village of 6000 people in the middle of the forest, called Polva; they feared it would be impossible to integrate and make a life in such a remote place. After over one year of traveling from war-town Syria, making their way from Turkey to Greece, waiting in greece for asylum, the family is finally relocating to Estonia. (Credit: Lynsey Addario for Time Magazine)
Syrian refugees Muhanned and TaIma Abzali and their two children sit with Muhanned's brother's family of Mufeed and Iman Ateek and their two children in Mufeed and Iman's new apartment about one mile from Muhanned and Taima's in Polva, Estonia, April 20, 2017. The two families were relocated to a small village of 6000 people in the middle of the forest, called Polva; they feared it would be impossible to integrate and make a life in such a remote place. After over one year of traveling from war-town Syria, making their way from Turkey to Greece, waiting in greece for asylum, the family is finally relocating to Estonia. (Credit: Lynsey Addario for Time Magazine)
Syrian refugee Taima Abzali stares out the window of her apartment building front door as she holds baby Heln the morning after a long, grueling day of travel and upheaval once again from Athens to their new home in Polva, Estonia, April 20, 2017. She says "It's better Heln won't remember anything." CHECK THIS QUOTE WITH ARYN The family, along with Muhanned's brother's family of Mufeed and Iman Ateek and their two children, were relocated to a small village of 6000 people in the middle of the forest, called Polva; they feared it would be impossible to integrate and make a life in such a remote place. After over one year of traveling from war-town Syria, making their way from Turkey to Greece, waiting in greece for asylum, the family is finally relocating to Estonia. (Credit: Lynsey Addario for Time Magazine)
Syrian refugees Taima Abzali and her husband Muhanned Abzali, and their six month old daughter, Heln, and son Wael, take the bus in the early morning in the sleet and snow as they make their way to their orientation with IOM on their second full day in Estonia, April 21, 2017. The family is struggling to cope with the weather and the stark difference in culture in Estonia. (Credit: Lynsey Addario for Time Magazine)
An Estonian woman looks over at Syrian refugees Taima Abzali and six month old daughter, Heln, on the bus from Polva to Tartu, where the family will have their orientation with IOM on their second full day in Estonia, April 21, 2017. The family is struggling to cope with the weather and the stark difference in culture in Estonia. (Credit: Lynsey Addario for Time Magazine)
Syrian refugees Taima Abzali and her husband Muhanned Abzali, and their six month old daughter, Heln, and son Wael, walk near their apartment complex on their first full day in Estonia, April 21, 2017. (Credit: Lynsey Addario for Time Magazine)
Syrian refugee Taima Abzali records Whats app messages in response to her loved ones who have called and messaged about how she and the family are doing, during a break at an orientation for new Syrian families given by IOM on their second full day in Estonia, April 21, 2017. (Credit: Lynsey Addario for Time Magazine)

Continued reporting for this project is supported by a grant from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting and Merck for Mothers

