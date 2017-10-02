Two Families, One Country

For the past year Syrian refugees Nour Altalaa and Taimaa Abazli have dreamed about coming to Germany. Imagining a new life for their families in what has become something of a promised land for refugees was the only thing that got them through the hardship of raising newborns in refugee camps in Greece.

After months of anticipation they finally arrived in Germany—Nour straight from Athens, and Taimaa via Estonia—but to their disappointment, both are back in camps. Still, they each had things to celebrate. Taimaa held a first birthday party for her daughter Heln, and did everything she could to make it perfect. Nour, meanwhile, was able to escape the drudgery of camp life for a few days to stay with cousins who had already moved into a real home and celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid. She was thrilled to be reunited with family. “This is the reason why all the refugees want to come to Germany,” she said with a smile. “Because so many of our people are already here.”

Lynsey Addario—Verbatim for TIME

Lynsey Addario—Verbatim for TIME

Lynsey Addario—Verbatim for TIME

Lynsey Addario—Verbatim for TIME

Lynsey Addario—Verbatim for TIME

Lynsey Addario—Verbatim for TIME

Lynsey Addario—Verbatim for TIME