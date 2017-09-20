Mexico Digs Out
Scenes From the Aftermath of Mexico’s Devastating Earthquake
By Katie Reilly and Andrew Katz
At least 220 people were killed in a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that rattled Mexico on Tuesday, toppling buildings and leaving people trapped under rubble. The earthquake was the deadliest to strike the country in decades, the Associated Press reported, citing the head of Mexico’s national Civil Defense Agency, who lowered the confirmed death toll to 217 early on Wednesday.
The epicenter of the earthquake — which struck Tuesday at 2:14 p.m. E.T. — was located in the town of Raboso, 76 miles southeast of Mexico City, which suffered significant damage. First responders and volunteers in the city continued working Wednesday to dig through the rubble, find victims and deliver water.
“This is ugly, very ugly,” Carlos Mendoza, who witnessed rescuers pulling two people out of a collapsed apartment building, told the AP.
This post will be updated