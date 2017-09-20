Mexico Digs Out

A rescuer looks for victims after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake rattled Mexico City on Sept. 19. Ronaldo Schemidt—AFP/Getty Images

Scenes From the Aftermath of Mexico’s Devastating Earthquake

By Katie Reilly and Andrew Katz

At least 220 people were killed in a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that rattled Mexico on Tuesday, toppling buildings and leaving people trapped under rubble. The earthquake was the deadliest to strike the country in decades, the Associated Press reported, citing the head of Mexico’s national Civil Defense Agency, who lowered the confirmed death toll to 217 early on Wednesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake — which struck Tuesday at 2:14 p.m. E.T. — was located in the town of Raboso, 76 miles southeast of Mexico City, which suffered significant damage. First responders and volunteers in the city continued working Wednesday to dig through the rubble, find victims and deliver water.

“This is ugly, very ugly,” Carlos Mendoza, who witnessed rescuers pulling two people out of a collapsed apartment building, told the AP.

People stand at a building that collapsed in Mexico City on Sept. 19. Ronaldo Schemidt—AFP/Getty Images

A car sits under the rubble of a building that collapsed in Mexico City on Sept. 19. Hector Vivas—Getty Images

Rescue workers and volunteers search for survivors at a collapsed building in the Del Valle neighborhood of Mexico City on Sept. 19. Miguel Tovar—AP

A woman speaks on her phone as people who evacuated an office building gather on Reforma Avenue in Mexico City on Sept. 19. Rebecca Blackwell—AP/REX/Shutterstock

An injured victim is rescued from a building on Sept. 19. Pedro Mera—Getty Images

A man trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building is given a sip of water as he waits to be rescued in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City on Sept. 19. Pablo Ramos—AP

Rescuers and residents look for victims amid the ruins of a building that collapsed in Mexico City on Sept. 19. Christian Palma—Getty Images

Thousands of people poured onto the streets after the earthquake in Mexico City on Sept. 19. EPA

Volunteers pick up the rubble from a building that collapsed in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City on Sept. 19. Rebecca Blackwell—AP/REX/Shutterstock

The body of woman hangs in the rubble of a collapsed building in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City on Sept. 19. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Rescue workers remove a body after searching through rubble at the Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City on Sept. 20 Carlos Jasso—Reuters

People walk past victims of the earthquake in Atzala, Puebla, on Sept. 19. Jose Casta—AFP/Getty Images

Rescuers take a moment to rest in Mexico City early on Sept. 20. Pedro Pardo—AFP/Getty Images

This post will be updated