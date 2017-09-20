READ THE STORY

Mexico Digs Out

TKA rescuer looks for victims after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake rattled Mexico City on Sept. 19. Ronaldo Schemidt—AFP/Getty Images

Scenes From the Aftermath of Mexico’s Devastating Earthquake

By Katie Reilly and Andrew Katz

At least 220 people were killed in a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that rattled Mexico on Tuesday, toppling buildings and leaving people trapped under rubble. The earthquake was the deadliest to strike the country in decades, the Associated Press reported, citing the head of Mexico’s national Civil Defense Agency, who lowered the confirmed death toll to 217 early on Wednesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake — which struck Tuesday at 2:14 p.m. E.T. — was located in the town of Raboso, 76 miles southeast of Mexico City, which suffered significant damage. First responders and volunteers in the city continued working Wednesday to dig through the rubble, find victims and deliver water.

“This is ugly, very ugly,” Carlos Mendoza, who witnessed rescuers pulling two people out of a collapsed apartment building, told the AP.

TKPeople stand at a building that collapsed in Mexico City on Sept. 19. Ronaldo Schemidt—AFP/Getty Images

TKA car sits under the rubble of a building that collapsed in Mexico City on Sept. 19. Hector Vivas—Getty Images

TKRescue workers and volunteers search for survivors at a collapsed building in the Del Valle neighborhood of Mexico City on Sept. 19. Miguel Tovar—AP

TKA woman speaks on her phone as people who evacuated an office building gather on Reforma Avenue in Mexico City on Sept. 19. Rebecca Blackwell—AP/REX/Shutterstock

TKAn injured victim is rescued from a building on Sept. 19. Pedro Mera—Getty Images

TKA man trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building is given a sip of water as he waits to be rescued in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City on Sept. 19. Pablo Ramos—AP

TKRescuers and residents look for victims amid the ruins of a building that collapsed in Mexico City on Sept. 19. Christian Palma—Getty Images

TKThousands of people poured onto the streets after the earthquake in Mexico City on Sept. 19. EPA

TKVolunteers pick up the rubble from a building that collapsed in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City on Sept. 19. Rebecca Blackwell—AP/REX/Shutterstock

TKThe body of woman hangs in the rubble of a collapsed building in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City on Sept. 19. AP/REX/Shutterstock

TKRescue workers remove a body after searching through rubble at the Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City on Sept. 20 Carlos Jasso—Reuters

TKPeople walk past victims of the earthquake in Atzala, Puebla, on Sept. 19. Jose Casta—AFP/Getty Images

TKRescuers take a moment to rest in Mexico City early on Sept. 20. Pedro Pardo—AFP/Getty Images

This post will be updated

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com