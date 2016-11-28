Time.com
The Top 10 Everything of 2016
The Top 10 Best Movies
By Stephanie Zacharek
The Top 10 Worst Movies
By TIME Staff
The Top 10 Best Movie Performances
By Stephanie Zacharek
The Top 10 TV Shows
By Daniel D'Addario
The Top 10 TV Episodes
By Daniel D’Addario
The Top 10 Best Songs
By Jamieson Cox
The Top 10 Worst Songs
By TIME Staff
The Top 10 Best Albums
By Jamieson Cox
The Top 10 Pop Music Videos
By Raisa Bruner
The Top 10 Novels
By Sarah Begley
The Top 10 Nonfiction Books
By Sarah Begley
The Top 10 YA and Children’s Books
By Sarah Begley
Top 10 Plays and Musicals
By Richard Zoglin
