Time 100
Full 2017 List

pioneers

Samantha BeeChance the RapperConstance WuGavin GrimmKirsten GreenBob FergusonIvanka TrumpDemis HassabisBarbara LynchHamdi UlukayaJared KushnerCelina TurchiJordan PeeleGlenda GrayYuriko KoikeConor McGregorRiz AhmedGuus VeldersTamika Mallory, Bob Bland, Carmen Perez and Linda SarsourNatalie Batalha, Guillem Anglada-Escudé and Michaël Gillon

artists

Emma StoneColson WhiteheadEd SheeranAlicia KeysRyan ReynoldsDonald GloverLeslie JonesBen PlattAva DuVernayBarry JenkinsMargot RobbieSarah PaulsonJames CordenJohn LegendAlessandro MicheleKerry James MarshallDemi Lovato

leaders

Theresa MayNarendra ModiChuck SchumerDonald TrumpElizabeth WarrenJulian AssangeJames ComeyKim Jong UnReince PriebusXi JinpingRodrigo DuterteStephen BannonTheo EpsteinTom PerezVladimir PutinWang QishanRecep Tayyip ErdoganSandra Day O'ConnorPope FrancisGeneral James MattisKing Maha VajiralongkornJuan Manuel SantosMajor General Qasem SoleimaniMelinda Gates

titans

Janet YellenLeBron JamesDaniel EkBernard J. TysonEvan SpiegelGeorge ChurchJean LiuTom BradyJames AllisonRebekah MercerJason BlumJeff BezosVijay Shekhar SharmaMargrethe Vestager

icons

Simone BilesAshley GrahamCindy ShermanJohn LewisMargaret AtwoodColin KaepernickJeanette VizguerraNeymarRuPaulRaf SimonsBiram Dah AbeidLeila de LimaDavid AdjayeGretchen CarlsonFatou BensoudaThelma AldanaFan BingbingViola DavisRaed SalehCindy Arlette Contreras Bautista
time-100-2017-jean-liu
Photograph Courtesy Didi Chuxing

Jean Liu

Jean Liu is a disrupter, and not only through her ambitious effort to change the way people in China commute, travel and connect with one another. With Didi Chuxing, the ride-sharing, taxi-hailing startup she leads alongside Cheng Wei—its name means “Beep Beep Mobility” in Chinese—Jean has built a transportation platform that offers convenience and flexibility to tens of millions of commuters.

She and her team are succeeding with innovative, big-data algorithms that aim both to improve the efficiency of Didi’s service and to ease the congestion on roadways. By analyzing commuter patterns the way oceanographers track the tides, Didi may help traffic jams go the way of the flip phone.

More Time 100

time-100-2017-jeff-bezos
Jeff Bezos

In over 400 cities across China, Jean has also built a company that is dedicated to serving the community around it. Guiding Didi to this higher purpose, and giving back to the places where it does business, she shares my belief that companies can and should measure themselves by more than just the bottom line.

Cook is the CEO of Apple, which has a seat on Didi’s board

