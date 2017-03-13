Turkey Imposes Political Sanctions on the Netherlands Amid Diplomatic Tensions

(ANKARA, Turkey) — Turkey says it is halting all high-level political discussions with the Netherlands in the wake of the Dutch government’s decision to bar two cabinet ministers from campaigning in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said during a news conference following a weekly cabinet meeting that Ankara also is closing its air space to Dutch diplomats until the Netherlands meets Turkish requests.

Kurtulmus also says the Dutch ambassador to Turkey, who was traveling when the diplomatic row started, won’t be allowed to return.

He says Turkey’s government plans to advise parliament to withdraw from a Dutch-Turkish friendship group.

Kurtulmus says the political sanctions will apply until the Netherlands takes steps to “redress” its actions.

He said: “There is a crisis and a very deep one. We didn’t create this crisis or bring to this stage.”