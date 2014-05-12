Hell Yes! Swearing Is Good For You, Study Says

Great news for all you pottymouths: a team of researchers have found that swearing is actually good for you. @!%# yes!

Psychologists at England’s Keele University say cursing is a harmless, creative emotional release that can make you feel stronger, the Daily Mail reports. Basically, they argue that profanity is often used as a coping mechanism and can help us feel more resilient.

Participants of the study were asked to play aggressive video games. After their sessions, they could recall a wider variety of curse words.

“The video games made people feel more aggressive so their language became more emotional and they swore,” senior lecturer Dr. Richard Stephens told the Daily Mail. “We want to use more taboo words when we are emotional. We grow up learning what these words are and using these words while we are emotional can help us to feel stronger.”

Okay, so this might not be the most credible or logical study, but we’re going to go ahead and believe that people who swear are creative, beautiful, emotionally intelligent geniuses.