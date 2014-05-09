Ford Recalls Nearly 700,000 Vehicles Over Airbag Problem

Ford recalled nearly 700,000 vehicles Friday due to potential airbag malfunctions that could delay deployment of the safety feature.

Ford said the airbag defect, affecting nearly 692,500 2013-2014 Ford Escape and C-Max models, was traced back to a glitch in the airbag deployment software. Under “rollover circumstances,” the company told the New York Times, the glitch could increase the chance of injury to passengers.

Ford is also recalling 692,700 2013-2014 Escapes for an unrelated door latch problem that could prevent the latch from properly fastening into place, allowing the door to swing open while the vehicle is in motion.

There have been no reported accidents or injuries related to the Ford defects. The recalls come within weeks of Ford’s decision to boost funding for recall repairs by $400 million.