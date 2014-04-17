New Twitter Ads Feature 'Download' Button

Twitter rolled out a new form of ads Thursday that include a “download” button that takes users directly to an app’s download page.

The ads, which had previously been reported to be in the works after Twitter acquired ad exchange MoPub, first began popping up for some users earlier this month. However, Twitter now says the ads will be introduced on a wider basis.

Facebook — one of Twitter’s main competitors — earlier introduced a similar feature that’s been highly successful, Recode reports.

Here’s what the new ads look like:

[Re/code]