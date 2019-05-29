Israel's Parliament Votes to Dissolve, Triggering Snap Election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, on October 28, 2018.
ODED BALILTY—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
5:31 PM EDT

JERUSALEM — Israel’s parliament has voted to dissolve itself, sending the country to an unprecedented second snap election this year as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition before a midnight deadline.

The Knesset, which came into office less than two months ago, voted early Thursday 74-45 to disperse and call new elections.

Netanyahu appeared to cruise to victory in April 9 elections. But infighting among ultra-Orthodox and secular ultranationalist allies, and disagreement over proposed bills to protect Netanyahu from prosecution stymied his efforts to form a coalition.

Rather than concede that task to one of his rivals, Netanyahu’s Likud party advanced a bill to dissolve parliament and send the country to the polls for a second time this year.

