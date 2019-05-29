'The IAAF Will Not Drug Me.' Olympian Caster Semenya Appeals Court's Testosterone Ruling

By Associated Press
2:38 PM EDT

(JOHANNESBURG) — Caster Semenya has appealed against the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to uphold testosterone regulations for some female athletes in track and field.

The two-time Olympic 800-meter champion’s lawyers say she has lodged an appeal with the Swiss Federal Tribunal, Switzerland’s supreme court.

Under the IAAF’s new rules, upheld by the Switzerland-based CAS this month, Semenya is not allowed to run in international races from 400 meters to one mile unless she medically lowers her natural testosterone levels. She said after the CAS decision that she would not take medication and repeats in Wednesday’s statement announcing her appeal that “the IAAF will not drug me or stop me from being who I am.”

Semenya’s appeal was announced by her South Africa-based lawyers. They say Semenya’s appeal “focuses on fundamental human rights.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE